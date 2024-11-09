Delhi | The DAG is hosting an exhibition that celebrates MF Husain and his enduring legacy 

Maqbool Fida Husain or MF Husain’s life and death have been a recurring subject of discourse. While his body of work has been celebrated repeatedly, not many exhibitions have been able to evocatively capture the prolific artist and painter’s curious mind and indelible legacy. A new showcase Husain: The Timeless Modernist at DAG in Delhi’s stately Janpath area attempts to change that.

This exhibition, following the prelude Master Maqbool in Mumbai in 2022, features a collection of 116 works that offer an extensive representation of Husain’s artistic journey from the 1950s to the 2000s.

“The singular aim with this exhibition was to provide a research-led qualitative narrative which provides a holistic perspective on Husain’s practice, showcasing as it does his diverse and rich practice across six stellar decades,” says Ashish Anand, CEO and Managing Director, DAG.

Curating the exhibition of this scale was a challenging task. It was a labour of love that took the better part of two years, confirms Ashish.

“While we already have a sizeable collection of Husain’s works at DAG but for an exhibition in which both high quality and representation were important…it was critical to ensure we didn’t have too many works from one period at the expense of another that was less adequately represented,” he adds.

Spread over two floors, the exhibition has been divided into six sections for a better understanding of the artist and painter. One needs to spend a few hours or return a couple of times to absorb the expanse of Husain’s works.

My walkthrough of the show began with ‘Conversations and Connections’– a series of portraits offering a window into Husain’s perception of himself and how he was with the world around him. His emotional intensity shows up across works, confirming the ease with which he formed personal connections.

Another takeaway from these artworks is the artist’s inclination to be a showman who enjoyed people’s attention.

‘The Idea of a Nation’ section reinforces Husain’s ideas of nationhood and secularism. While he was a devout Muslim, his ideas were syncretic and very much rooted in India. He captured the nation’s colours, myths, symbols, rhymes, and rhythms in crude lines and cubist forms.

‘Deciphering Desire’ looks at women from all walks of life who took on the role of his muse–be it his mother draped in a Maharashtrian sari, public figures like Mother Teresa or Madhuri Dixit or even mythological figures.

One of the most interesting sections is ‘The Freedom of Form’ which explores the maestro’s ability to create across mediums beyond the canvas. His fascination with multidimensionality through text, music, cinema, calligraphy and even toys is visible through his works. One of the most striking pieces in this series are acrylic panels part of the set of Gaja Gamini (2000) that featured actress (also his muse) Madhuri Dixit.

‘Equine Elegance’, as the name suggests, examines Husain’s closeness with horses from a young age.

The last section ‘Monochrome Musings’, reflects his inclination towards mathematics, particularly geometry. It also makes it clear that he was a spontaneous person who would express emotions through quick scribbles or sketches of anything he could get his hands on.

“Each work in the showcase is individual and yet part of a link in his journey; it is almost impossible to dismiss one work at the expense of another,” says Ashish.

Much of the legendary artist’s life was shrouded in controversy. Does the exhibit try to dismantle that image? Ashish explains, “Any controversies around the artist emerged from a lack of an understanding and sensitisation around his works. So many years after his death, I think we should move beyond this artificially created reference and view him for the magnificent painter that he was.”

The exhibition is open till December 14, 2024

