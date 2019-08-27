A tee for Telugu

Fasak, says one T-shirt in blue, ‘Thinnava raa,’ asks another in red while a third T-shirt cautions saying Kathal Padaku! Welcome to the world of Deddimaag, a young clothing brand which is carving a niche for itself thanks to its quirky T shirts for men and women using catchy/popular Telugu phrases from everyday life.

Started by Hareesh Vasireddy and Mahi Illindra in January this year, Deddimaag, caught on with the youth due to its novelty factor. Hareesh agrees and adds, “I used to see my friends wearT-shirts which had I Love New York or Chal PUBG Khelte Hain, when they never travelled to New York or played the game! I firmly believe that everything we do needs to have a purpose, so we started with our own brand.”

Both Hareesh and Mahi are writers for the Telugu industry. While Hareesh works on Television, Mahi was a writer for movies like Venkatadri Express. It was a common love for Telugu that brought them together. “We have T shirts in Tamil and Hindi, but nothing in our own native language so we wanted to start something which would connect what we speak with what we wear.”

Humour to the core

Priced at an affordable ₹499 per shirt, the duo have managed to come up with a collection of over 250 T-shirts with eclectic one-liners. Their hit range include ones which pick up phrases one uses in everyday life or have become popular in movies , such as They paid no, Nannagaru vaddu annarandi or Light teesuko which establish an immediate connect with the audience.

Hareesh adds, “We wanted our T-shirts to communicate subtly. For example, in our wedding collection, we say Poojari Tarafu, which doesn’t exist, but is bound to start a conversation or create a laugh.” Currently they ship all across India and even abroad including countries like the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada.

The young entrepreneurs understand that tastes change in the blink of an eyelid and constantly converse with their customers and friends to keep updating their inventory. “It’s important to interact regularly with people and establish a relationship. We are glad that we could create a trend, where people can literally wear their heart on their sleeve.” Hareesh grins.

Juggling their writing commitments with a growing business isn’t easy but Hareesh simply says that when one is passionate about something, they will find a way to do it. Looking forward to adding value and expanding their range, the future is full of possibilities and the founder reels off his to-do list — branch out into kids wear, add hoodies and full-sleeved T-shirts to their adult range, tie up with partners to launch their products in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada as well as have their own standalone store by the end of the year. What is his favourite T-shirt, one wonders, he laughs and responds, “Though it’s not very popular, I love the one that says raithu bidda.”