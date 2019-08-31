A toast to the crafts

For more than 35 years, Dastkar, a society for crafts and crafts people, has been a focal point in providing livelihoods and sustainability to many women, small scale entrepreneurs and craftsmen. Its exhibitions and bazaars are a platform for these artisans to display creations — be it their crafts, handwoven saris, lifestyle accessories or embroidered and block-printed textiles. In two days from now, Dastkar brings ‘Nature Bazaar’, a 10-day exhibition showcasing 60 of such crafts from over 20 states.

Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra in Sandur of Karnataka has had a long association with Dastkar. “In fact Dastkar’s first intervention in a crafts centre in South India was at Sandur in 1990,” informs Kala Kendra’s manager Praveen Nayak. It has been more than 28 years that this Sandur society has been collaborating with Dastkar for exhibitions. The Hyderabad exhibition will showcase the Sandur Lambani embroidery, which was conferred with GI tag in 2008. Sandur Lambani embroidery is done by a community called Lambani or the Banjaras, who still practice the craft. “Every embroidery has a peculiarity and the type of stitches that we produce is different,” he shares. Besides a unit of 300 members, there is also a khadi manufacturing society with 30 weavers.

Rewataran Panwar of Pokhran in Rajasthan has been a regular visitor to Hyderabad. A weaver with the NGO Urmul Vikas Samiti, he shares how these bazaars not only promote culture of every state but helps them in finding new customers. Hailing from a family of weavers, he learnt the intricacies of the craft by observing his grandfather and father. “Yeh hamaari kala 1000 saal purani hai,” he explains, adding their weaving technique is distinct. “While weaving, we take an extra thread to weave a new design on it.” Their colour palette is vibrant with reds, blues and purples adorning their collection.

Think Kutch and traditional embroideries come to mind. Kala Raksha, a unit working in the Kutch region in Gujarat has been working to preserve traditional crafts for 26 years now. “Around 700 artisans of 21 villages are associated with our venture; Women do the hand embroidery. Some people who have migrated here from Pakistan do traditional embroidery,” shares project co-ordinator Mukesh Bhanani. Their works are concept-based and the designs and art are planned by artisans. “We only provide the fabric and thread; the artisans plan the designs based on the market trends. Every city has a different taste and artisans adapt to these changes.” The venture has also established Handloom House in Kutch, a research centre with a display of 2000 objects related to textile and crafts. “This initiative is mostly for the next generation to refer and understand the glorious legacy of our crafts and how they have been practiced since generations,” he says. A total of seven communities create six different type of embroideries here.

Besides this curated display, the bazaar will also have a puppet show by Vinod Bhatt from Rajasthan, everyday.

(Nature Bazaar will be on at Kamma Sangham, Ameerpet till September 8; 11am to 8 pm)