Dancing to the top

Richard David Tholoor is still on cloud nine after winning the first place at the World Latin Dance Cup qualifier in Las Vegas this month. His win in the Male Salsa Solo Professional category means he will represent India at the World Latin Dance Cup championship in Orlando, Florida, this December.

As he explains the significance of beating the Latinos at their own game, winning on their turf in a dance form that is far from being culturally Indian, he leaps off the chair in mid-sentence to demonstrate his signature moves.

Years of hard work have developed his inimitable style “a certain unique flavour and interpretation in the dancing, my ‘Richardness’ makes me stand apart from the others,” says Richard. Mid routine, he incorporates elements of B-buoying in break-dance steps such as standing on his head, adding to this complex footwork and multiple spins ending in a perfectly steady stop that earned him extra points.

“You have to perform like an athletic dancer,” explains Richard. His daily routine to achieve this expertise has not been easy — the fitness levels have required consistent discipline. In preparation for the competition he had to stay off sugar and oily food and add in more protein. His day would begin at 6 am with two to three hours of working on dance routines, followed by teaching classes at the Richard David Tholoor Dance Project and then a couple of hours at the gym to do a weights and cardio routine. In addition to this he also spent an hour each day practising acrobatic elements such as standing on his hands and head. All this paid off in his impeccable performance, the crowd cheered wildly as he brought each routine to its choreographed end without missing a beat or losing his radiant smile.

He then goes back in time and talks about the very moment he decided to become a dancer. It all began when Richard attended a party at Mount Carmel college during his student days. He saw a DJ doing the classic ‘pulling a rope step’ as he remembers it and envied the attention the DJ got from the girls. This inspired him to consider a career in dance, so he watched MTV and imitated Michael Jackson’s moves. He got himself roles in local city-based musicals such as Tarzan, Dirty Dancing and Lion king.

Richard then lived in New York for awhile, taking classes from Eddie Torres the mambo king. He also trained under his son Eddie Torres Junior. His choreographies represented the sum of his varied learning but he realised that the real thing would be to compete with the Latinos themselves and be acknowledged as a star performer of their dance form at an international level.

His dream has now come true and he has just returned from a whirlwind world tour of Dubai, UK and the USA performing as well as conducting workshops, while remaining focused on winning at the Las Vegas competition.

“If your shoelace is flapping the judges will cut one point,” says Richard about the level of scrutiny a competitor is subject to. “This trip has needed focus despite having to work until departure, enduring 24-hour long flights, waking up in different time zones, performing for three to four days and then getting back to a different time zone.

“I could have an easier time if I didn’t compete, but I compete so I can be the best expression of myself and inspire other dancers to aim higher and be world-class dancers,” he says.

Richard believes that at 38 years old, his ability to hold his own against competitors who are more than ten years younger than him is because of God’s grace. He enjoys creating unique pieces for himself to perform although it is a battle to balance his time between practising for competitions and earning a living.

He believes dancers could be better representatives of the country if the government provides a fund for serious competitors.

Richard looks forward to honing his skills to be a “dancertainer”, and expand his repertoire to do more theatre, musicals and thereby create more opportunities for dancers in the industry. He would like to encourage dancers not to look at this like a fast food solution- ‘microwave, eat and repeat’. Instead, he mentors students to achieve their potential, reminding them that the process of earning a place on the world’s stage “requires a bi-annual update, daily training, changing the learning culture and dissipating knowledge”.