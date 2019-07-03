Handstands and history

Headstands, juggling, acrobatics, dancing. The artistes of the Formosa Circus Art spared no trick in the book in their cultural extravaganza, The Heart of Asia, at the Rani Seethai Hall.

In a performance that spanned 75 minutes, the 11 artistes unleashed a series of goosebump-inducing sequences, replete with dramatic background music and costume changes. The show combined acts from diverse ethnic groups in Taiwan, including the Hakkas and indigenous people.

Interspersed with commentary on Taiwan, The Heart of Asia took the audience on a journey through the different practices that form the heart of Taiwanese culture, including tea-leaf picking and martial arts.

Art forms like street dance and theatre were thrown into the mix to depict contemporary Taiwanese lifestyle. The performance merged grace with acrobatic skills, as the sequences unfolded to upbeat, traditional music. The show was interactive as well: viewers were frequently invited to join the artistes in their dance routines. As the curtains fell, the artistes were graced with a standing ovation, before the audience flocked the stage for selfies.

Touted as the Cirque du Soleil of Taiwan, Formosa Circus Art (FOCA) was founded in 2011 by Chih-Wei Lin to bridge the chasm between circus acts and traditional acts in Taiwan.

“There were dance, theatre and music companies, but nothing to showcase our traditional acts,” said Lin, acknowledging that FOCA is Taiwan’s first professional circus company. Lin’s goal is to showcase circus acts in a way that highlights narrative as much as it does the jaw-dropping stunts. “Circus is more about the skill. FOCA tries to present more meaning in our acts,” he explained.

An initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Heart of Asia was organised by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Chennai (TECC), as part of the Taiwanese Government’s efforts to strengthen cultural exchange with the New Southbound Policy target countries, across Southeast Asia, South Asia and Australasia. The Heart of Asia has been performed in Indonesia too, under the same initiative. Charles C Li, director-general of TECC pointed out that India is the largest of the 18 partner countries in the New Southbound Policy. “Cultural exchange has always been our focus,” he said. “It is difficult to define Taiwanese heritage, but after viewing this performance, the audience will realise that it is a mix of many cultures.”

FOCA today has expanded to include 18 members, of which 11 are performers. Yue-Wei Hsu, an artiste with FOCA, had the audience on the edge of their seats by performing a handstand perched atop a human pyramid. Talking about his practice schedule, Hsu said, “We wake up at 5.30 in the morning and practice for six hours.” The artistes’ lengthy practice sessions are followed by hours of rehearsal and dance. When asked about what he does in his free time, Hsu remarked, “What free time?” without a trace of irony. The troupe of daredevils is now headed to New Delhi for the next leg of the show.

FOCA will perform The Heart of Asia in New Delhi on July 6.