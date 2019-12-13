Dakshin Dhwani’s passionate playlist

Full of life and singing with gay abandon are two words that come to mind when we meet a few members of the city-based music group Dakshin Dhwani. Over cups of garam chai, the enthusiasts in different ages share the group’s ‘suhana safar’ with old-world and contemporary Hindi film music.

When T Balakrishnan shifted to Hyderabad post his retirement from television media, he found a singing partner in his brother-in-law Naresh Kumar, who was the media director for Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. The duo with their Magic Sing karaoke set and a passion for old Hindi film music set out on a musical journey and held their first karaoke event in October 2016 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. “Naresh sang, ‘Ruk jaana nahin tu kabhi haarke... and hum log aaj tak nahin ruke,’” smiles Balakrishnan.

Lamakaan became the venue for open-mic sessions and slowly many members joined in. Balakrishnan adds, “We are not technically sound but have a passion to sing with our hearts out; the audience connects to this joy.” The programmes are held on the first (Monthly series) and last week (Open mic) of the month; The team celebrates birth and death anniversaries of all legendary singers, lyricists and music directors with its monthly memories series.

For Kishore fans

The members of Dakshin Dhwani | Photo Credit: By arrangement

A freelance artist and homemaker, Sucheta Kooratti — ‘Pujaaz’ on stage will never forget the long ride to Phoenix Arena on a rainy day. Her journey with the group began with her first song from Aandhi.

PS Sudhakar, executive director of Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation has travelled all over India in his 35-year service but never felt at home as he feels now in Hyderabad. The reason: He relives his college days singing his favourite songs of the legendary Kishore-RD-Anand Bakshi team. “The best thing about Dakshin Dhwani is the freedom one experiences here; once the theme is decided, you can select your own song and there is no restriction,” he says. Also a harmonica player, Sudhakar enjoys singing his all-time favourite number Phoolon ki rang se, dil ki kalam se (Prem Pujari) at Nritya Forum for Performing Arts, Banjara Hills. “I used to sing this number in college often and would wonder whether I would ever get an opportunity to sing it again. I am glad I have a platform now.”

The members of Dakshin Dhwani | Photo Credit: By arrangement

A new member Jeremiah Jawahar is juggling his passion for singing with his medical equipment business. A die-hard Kishore Kumar fan, Jawahar recalls he did not eat for three days on Kishore Kumar’s death. Also a self-taught keyboard player, Jeremiah learnt to yodel from his mother.

Encouraged by the addition of new members, Dakshin Dhwani has created a database of death and birth anniversaries of legendary film personalities. The members communicate through Whatsapp and email and often meet for rehearsals. Besides songs, their three-hour show includes anecdotes and YouTube clips. Only members selected at open mic sessions get an opportunity to participate in the monthly concerts. “We do not take any remuneration and the tech and stage cost is shared by all.”

(Dakshin Dhwani organises Kishoreathon comprising 16 singers rendering 100 Kishore Kumar songs on December 15 at Nritya Forum for Performing Arts, Gachibowli from 4 pm onwards; Tickets: ₹ 200 on bookmyshow.com and at the venue)