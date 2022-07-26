Life & Style

Daily Quiz | National Mango Day

Daily Quiz | National Mango Day

July 22 was celebrated as National Mango Day. Here is a quiz on mangoes

Daily Quiz | National Mango Day

1/6

1. In which year did India declare mango as its national fruit?

Answer :

1950

Daily Quiz | National Mango Day

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
traditional food
fruit and vegetable
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2022 5:08:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/daily-quiz-national-mango-day/article65678404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY