  • Reason 1: There was no parking allowed outside the polling booth. South Mumbaikars are not used to walking long distances, and by long distances, I mean 100 metres or less. A huge issue, many were vociferous about.
  • Reason 2: Mobile phones were not allowed in the polling booth. This upset almost the whole population. Many felt at least one of their three phones should’ve been allowed on their person, so they could promote the polling process on Twitter (now X) and Insta.
  • Reason 3: Shocking as human rights violations go, polling booths were not air-conditioned. That too on May 20.
  • Reason 4: May 20 was a Monday. How could you waste a three-day weekend, by staying back in Mumbai, on some flimsy pretext?
  • Reason 5: We’ll vote next time. This is the ‘Kal Karega’ philosophy, which is embedded in our very D.N.A. itself. In English, it translates into, ‘Just do it next time’. Proof of this can be seen in the incomplete infrastructure, from bridges, to metros, to coastal roads.