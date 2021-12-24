Around the city

Ranga Shankara presents Celebrating Books on December 26 at 11.30 am.

Journalist Dhanya Ranjendran will be in conversation with author M Rajshekhar for his book, Despite the State — An examination of pervasive state failure and democratic decay in India. Published by Westland Publications, India, it is about “Indian states, of why they build schools but do not staff them with teachers; favour a handful of companies that others slip into losses; wage water wars with neighbours”. The author is the winner of Bala Kailasam Memorial Award and the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism. Call 080 2649 3982.

***

Celebrate the New Year at Ironhill with beer and music by DJ ZINK and DJ Johnson on December 31, between 9 pm and midnight. Call 08069299999.

***

Vivid Arts and Entertainment, in association with Russtic Soul Presents Uttar Dakshin, an evening of music, featuring a vocal Carnatic classical recital by MS Sheela. This will be followed by a jugalbandi between Pravin Godkhindi (flute) and Anupama Bhagwat (sitar). The concert is scheduled for December 25, at 6 pm. The venue will be Chowdaiah Memorial Hall. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.