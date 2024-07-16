Crafts Bazaar of the Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu begins on July 18

Pattachitra, a traditional scroll painting form from Odisha, that has an illustrious history dating back to 2500 years, demands the attention it truly deserves. Carrying forward this legacy, a group of young artists from West Bengal will showcase scrolls and paintings at the upcoming Crafts Bazaar. Visitors to the exhibition can also experience Warli art, a unique art form practised by the tribal people of the northern Sahyadri range in Maharashtra. It represents the daily routine of rural life, the relationship of the people with Nature, their gods, myths, traditions, customs, and festivities in the form of triangles, circles and lines in austere white against a mud brown background.

The five-day bazaar features over 90 stalls that showcase art, craft and handloom starting from Assam, to the southern most tip of India, including Pichwai, Kawad, Madhubani, Phad, Gond, miniature paintings, and murals, to name a few. As many as 40 stalls dedicated to textiles turn the spotlight on Sanganeri prints, Kashmiri embroidery, kalamkari, chanderi, and ikkats from across India, Bengal cottons, tussars from Bodh Gaya, Kutch shawls, Bhujodi kala cottons and Urmul carpets.

Among craft stalls, there is brass, glass and wooden artefacts, lac and glass bangles, hand-made footwear, blue pottery, bamboo craft, leather puppets, grass baskets, copper bells and more. There are quilted bags, stone pottery, embroidered bags, hand-printed bed sheets, quilts, Kilim baskets bags and accessories such as laces.

The exhibition, organised by Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu (CCTN), provides a platform for artisans (textiles and handicrafts) from all over India, to exhibit and sell their ware; a shopping experience where one can support a cause. “All the fund raisers and projects done by CCTN ensures that the participation in the bazaar is subsidised for the artisans,” says Roopa Mohandas, president of CCTN adding that the participants look forward to this event like a family get-together. “This year, there will be art workshops by master craftsmen for the benefit of school children. Increasing awareness and exposure to students is also crucial in ensuring these art forms stay relevant in changing times. We also hold art workshops through the year for those interested,” adds Roopa.

Another interesting feature is the display of kolu dolls, a part of CCTN’s revival project earlier this year. The dolls can be viewed at the bazaar and orders can be placed. She adds, “Every year we work towards giving exposure to new craftspeople from different genres of work, so that they have a good platform to sell their products.”

From July 18 to 23 at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Peelamedu from 10am to 8pm. Open to all. Entry is free.