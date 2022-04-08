Crafts Bazaar is back in Coimbatore after three years

Lalit Choyal with the zenzula | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu’s Crafts Bazaar is back in the city after three years, presenting a platform for artisans from across India to display their ware

“A karigar (craftsperson) does not remain idle,” says Lovely Lajwanti, who practices phulkari embroidery that has its roots in Punjab. “During the past two years of recurring lockdowns, I could not travel; when I was at home, I continued working with threads and fabric,” he adds. The 45-year-old’s mother Lajwanti won the Padma Shri last year for her handloom artistry skills. Lovely has brought dress materials featuring intricate threadwork to Crafts Bazaar, an exhibition by the Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu that is happening in the city.

Lovely is from a family of handloom artisans. “I learned to embroider from my mother and she learned from her mother Sheela Devi,” she says. The exhibition, that has around 95 stalls, features works by several artisans like her who have been nurturing art and craft handed down generations.

Back in the city after a break of three years, the exhibition presents a platform for craftspeople from across India to exhibit their ware. “Artisans have had a rough few years,” says Lakshmi Ramachandran, the convenor of the exhibition and Treasurer and Coordinator, Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu, referring to the pandemic-induced slump in sales.

But they are back with renewed vigour. “We have brought artisans from Kashmir, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu…there is one person representing a craft from every region of the country,” explains Lakshmi, adding, “This year, we have artisans from Afghanistan who have brought jewellery and bags; there are saris and yardage from Narayanpet and Venkatagiri; silver filigree jewellery from Odisha; leather puppets from Andhra Pradesh; Kalamkari saris and fabric from Srikalahasti; Manipuri earthenware; paper lights from Puducherry; palm baskets and kal chatti (stoneware) from Salem, and more.” Visitors can see how lac bangles take shape at a live demonstration at the venue.

The Bazaar also hosts some unique products such as handcrafted musical instruments. Lalit Choyal from Mumbai, who is part of a collective called Roots Productions, has brought the ‘zenzula’, an instrument that he says “can be played by anyone”. Lalit explains, “It is inspired by an African instrument called mbira or nyonga nyonga. My friends and I tweaked the design to include a sardine can.” The 26-year-old further adds, “The keys are arranged such that each one compliments the other, making it easy for even the non-musically inclined to play it.”

Crafts Bazaar is on till April 11, 10.30am to 8pm, Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Avinashi Road.