COVID-19: Bonalu festival gets personal this year

“It is the intent that counts,” says Avuna Padmasree, an employee of Kanchanbagh post office. During Bonalu season every year, her house teems with relatives and friends who gather for the celebrations. Dressed in traditional saris, women go from her house in a procession, carrying bonam (pots filled with layers of rice, leafy vegetable and pacchi pulusu, a tangy dish of raw tamarind extract and raw onions). Covered with neem leaves and carrying an oil lamp on top, the flower-bedecked bonam is offered to the goddess in a temple.

This year, with the shadow of COVID-19 looming, Bonalu looks very different.

Undeterred, Avuna’s family heralded a change with an intimate ceremony. Instead of going to a temple, the women, wearing masks, carried bonam for a short distance and returned home. “We offered it to the goddess in our puja room at home,” she says.

Celebrated during the month of Aashadam (in July-August) in Telangana, Bonalu is a thanksgiving festival dedicated to Goddess Mahankali. Dating back to 1813 when people honoured and worshipped the Goddess Mahankali following a plague in the region, the festival is celebrated all over the state with the worship of grama devata (village deity) in different forms such as Pochamma, Maisamma and Yellamma.

Virtual celebrations by students of Pavithra International school | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ashada Bonalu festivities are over for most households, but a few families in areas like Uppal, Boduppal and Kothapet in Hyderabad will celebrate Sravana Bonalu in the month of Sravanam.

With temple festivities cancelled, this year’s Bonalu is a subdued affair. Bonalu usually begins at the Mahankali temple in Golconda and is celebrated in different localities on every Sundays. However, with an eye on avoiding crowds due to the pandemic, this too is seeing a change. K Pramod Rao and his wife Meena visited the temple on a Thursday wearing masks. “Since physical distancing is crucial, we chose a weekday when the temple is less crowded,” he says.

Kanapuram Vaishnavi, a Jogini (women dedicated to serving dieties) since the age of nine, says she misses performing at the festival. The Rangam or oracle prediction by Joginis is a much-anticipated ritual. Over the past month, the 21-year-old has been talking about keep the tradition alive even while staying at home. “We are asking people to rekindle memories of past celebrations and make a difference by staying at home and having a quiet festival,” she says.

Women carry bonam with the masks on | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Pavithra International School’s three branches in Dilsukhnagar, Manikonda and Lingampally are organising virtual celebrations. Principal Sri Vani of the Manikonda branch says, “Usually we have gala celebrations and explain the history and tradition of Bonalu. The school is also decorated in Bonalu colours. But this year, we digitally connected them.” She adds, “We instructed our students to send photographs in traditional attire from their homes and offer bonam at home. In these times of despair, students feel isolated and these small acts can cheer them up. They will receive blessings too by staying at home.” From presenting PPTs to wearing traditional outfits, the students had a different but special celebration.

As the festive season gets underway in August, Bonalu has ushered in a new beginning, showing that one can bring in small changes and still keep the celebratory mood intact.