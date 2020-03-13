Covid-19 ‘accessories’ are finding takers willing to wait months

There’s a wait list for Airnium’s Urban Air Mask 2.0 (₹5,075 on airnium.com). Gwyneth Paltrow is sporting the bran’s mask in this image, and also in the news is their red and black non-disposable variant designed (and launched at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week) in collaboration with French designer Marine Serre. Serre’s Black x R-PUR face mask that features a multicoloured moon print, silver-tone hardware and a touch strap fastening is also attracting pre-orders. Keep track of the launch on marineserre.com Photo: Special Arrangement

US-based start-up Judy’s fanny pack survival kits and The Mover might be sold out, but The Safe and Mover Max at-home ready kits are still up for grabs. At ₹13,362, Mover Max comes with a first aid kit, biohazard bag, wet wipes, a flashlight, gloves, dust masks, water, and other essentials. At ₹18,550, The Safe comes with more to keep you going for 72 hours. On readyjudy.com Photo: Special Arrangement

Fendi’s ‘streetwear mask’ comes with the Italian fashion house’s iconic FF print contrasted by a block colour border. Crafted in pure silk, and fitted with elasticated straps, this is no medical mask but… who’s asking? Details on fendi.com Photo: Special Arrangement

Can’t do without your facial recognition phone? Artist Danielle Baskin set up Resting Risk Face, a design firm that makes ‘trendy dystopian products’. Using facial recognition masks, using computational mapping: your features will be converted into and image and printed onto N95 surgical masks using ‘non-toxic’, ‘natural’ dyes. The soon-to-be-launched masks will retail at $40 per piece. Details on restingriskface.com Photo: Special Arrangement

Cult fragrance brand Byredo’s rinse-free hand wash has made it to every ‘must-have sanitisers’ lists online. Favoured for its floral notes with hints of pear, bergamot and fresh aldehydes, the Suede variant is the most popular. At ₹2,595 and sold out on byredo.com. US-based Olika’s popular ‘birdie’ and ‘minnie’ hand sanitisers will also be on shelves soon and at olikalife.com Photo: Special Arrangement

Etsy is cracking down on the sale of any coronavirus merchandise on the portal, but that is not keeping design companies like DanielleJoyDesigns from launching products on their site. The US-based company, known for its personalised pendants and cuffbracelets, has now launched a hand-stamped coronavirus cuff. It has ‘I survived coronavirus’ engraved on the outside and ‘COVID-19 2020’ on the inside, but you can customise your own. How about ‘don’t cough on me’? ₹1,696 on daniellejoydesigns.com Photo: Special Arrangement

Louis Vuitton’s custom monogrammed print mask — sported by Instagrammer and stylist Tair Marassulov on his Instagram this week — has got everyone on the gram hunting it down. Reach out on louisvuitton.com for custom orders. Photo: Instagram