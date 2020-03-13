Covid-19 ‘accessories’ are finding takers willing to wait months

Four years ago, designer Manish Arora collaborated with Vogmask for a colourful anti-pollution mask. Masks are the future, he said then, referring to alarming pollution levels and urban athletes. It remains to be seen if Arora’s mask protects against Coronavirus, but the last two months have seen a growing demand for new brands and designs. Joining Vogmask are companies like R-Pur, Cambridge Mask, Meo and Respro. Meanwhile, Airinum is getting hundreds of enquiries, especially after actor and lifestyle company Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow posted a picture of herself wearing one on a plane to Paris recently. All of the Swedish brand’s products are sold out. While Fashion Week attendees and celebrities pull out all the stops when it comes to masks, hand sanitisers, antibiotics and cleaning products are also getting the designer treatment. An update: