Watch | Covest: First smart jacket made in India

13 August 2020 08:10 IST

A video on Covest, a smart jacket with various in-built capabilities

Covest is a COVID-19 protection jacket. It was designed by Somesh Singh, a former professor at NID Ahmedabad. The garment looks like any other usual vest but with ‘smart’ features. It has various in-built capabilities to protect the wearer from infections. It is a daily wear garment which will require dry cleaning every fortnight.

