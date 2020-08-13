Life & Style

Watch | Covest: First smart jacket made in India

Covest is a COVID-19 protection jacket. It was designed by Somesh Singh, a former professor at NID Ahmedabad. The garment looks like any other usual vest but with ‘smart’ features. It has various in-built capabilities to protect the wearer from infections. It is a daily wear garment which will require dry cleaning every fortnight.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 8:12:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/covest-first-smart-jacket-made-in-india/article32340931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story