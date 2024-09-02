ADVERTISEMENT

Couture blooms at Bangalore Fashion Week 2024

Published - September 02, 2024 10:27 am IST - bengaluru

Hyderabad-based designer Ganesh Nallari showcased his work at Bangalore Fashion Week 2024

Syeda Zainab

Hyderabad-based Ganesh Nallari (centre) at Bangalore Fashion Week 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recently concluded 26th edition of Bangalore Fashion Week’s (BFW) Winter Festive was a vibrant three-day event and featured an impressive lineup of 15 designers, each unveiling their latest collections.

Among the highlights on the final day was Hyderabad-based designer Ganesh Nallari’s creations. Nallari, who was returning to BFW for the third time, presented an exquisite couture collection of Indian ethnic wear. His designs were marked by intricate patchwork, reflecting his philosophy that ‘personalised clothing leads to responsible fashion’.

His collection, titled Priya Udyāna (My dear garden), was deeply personal, drawing inspiration from his own life experiences. “There’s this one flower, a single flower, that bloomed on my 26th floor, high-rise garden, and that gave me so much joy. This work is about recognising beauty that is right in front of you,” Nallari says, talking about the essence of his collection. The idea of a flower blooming in the wild, even without care, became the central theme of his work.

To bring this vision to life, Nallari had 24 models grace the runway with flowers in their hair to symbolise this natural beauty. The backdrop of the runway was designed to resemble a lush rain forest, with the garments themselves representing blooming flowers. The collection featured a vibrant palette of floral hues, including red, which Nallari describes as ‘dirty pink’, yellow, green, and teal.

BFW culminated with a closing show by designer Rahul Singh, bringing to a graceful end a week that celebrated the finest in Indian couture and creative expression.

