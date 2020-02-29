Corporation Middle School at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore showcases cheerful artwork on its walls

A red, blue and grey train chugs its way across a wall at the Corporation Middle School campus in Masakalipalayam. It is the outer wall of the kindergarten classroom. At a distance is another colourful wall. “It’s the birthday wall. We celebrate birthdays of our students right here,” smiles K Mythily, head mistress of the school. All these paintings are done by a team from Cognizant as part of the company’s employee-led volunteering programme called Cognizant Outreach. The school campus is cool and green from all the trees inside. A small sandpit and play area for the kindergarten occupies one part of it.

Coimbatore Corporation Middle School at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The colourful walls outside and inside the classrooms add to the buzz. From multiplication tables to Thiruvalluvar’s couplets, almost every inch of the walls teach the students something valuable. A classroom on the first floor doubles up as a library. P. Sakthivel, who teaches at the school says the library has 4000 books, collected through a social media initiative. “All the books came as donation. We have developed a library software now to keep track of out books.” The paintings in this room are themed around books and reading with portraits of Bharathiar, Buddha, and Thiruvalluvar along with some of his couplets. Popular Tamil books are painted on to another wall and it appears as a huge book shelf with the tomes.

Coimbatore Corporation Middle School at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

It is not just paintings on the walls. All classrooms also have computers and wifi. “Most lessons in the syllabus are replicated as audio-visual presentations. A barcode key enables students to get updated information on the topics they are studying,” explains Sakthivel. Students also learn parai, a traditional musical instrument. “We have over 18 extra-curricular activities covering a number of topics from silambam and karate to chess, yoga, origami, and robotics to keep the students engaged,” says Mythily who believes this improved the attendance of students from 70 percent to 92 per cent. “They don’t miss their classes now,” she says. To encourage performance, one student is picked as the star of the month and his or her performance is lauded with a photograph displayed on an artwork on the wall near the entrance to the classroom.

Art on the wall The team Cognizant Outreach has transformed classroom walls as learning material with their creative work. While the spaces on corridor walls display paintings of mathematical tables, the ones inside the classrooms carry textbook lessons. P. Sakthivel joins us as we enter the Std I classroom. A snaking caterpillar bears Tamil alphabets on its back. Cheerful paintings of vegetables sit pretty on the wall with many colourful smileys

At another classroom, there is a pictorial display of parts of a tree, and paintings that explain the Tamil calendar months. There are drawings teaching good manners. In the higher classes, the walls bear information on the cultures of India, modes of transport, and so on. In standard IV, the solar system sits proudly on the wall

Ever since Mythily took over the school in 2017, she has worked to create a bright environment for the students. “The teachers pooled in money for a a new coat of paint for the walls. Our student strength has grown now.” In the space of three years, the admissions have gone up from 100 to 320. She beams with pride as she reveals that there have been fresh admissions. “More than 100 new admissions in the previous year were of students who have shifted from a private school.” The school mainly caters to students from the lower economic strata of nearby localities like Sowripalayam, Uppilipalayam, and Singanallur. “More than 50 per cent of students come from a background where parents are daily wage earners with no education.”

Mythily is all praise for the social media. The school has been able to reach out for help and receive it. For example, an alumni of the school who lives in the US read up about them on Facebook and he now sponsors the robotics classes. She firmly believes that children will excel if they have the right environment. “But, this requires time. Our students today are regulars in quiz programmes and handwriting competitions. They always come back with prizes.”