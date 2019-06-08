“The ocean is so opaque that it is like sinking into a black void,” says Rajesh Ramkumar, a retired commander, who has lived under the ocean in a submarine for 23 years. At a depth of 35-40 metres, the light is completely gone, and at 60 metres, it is inky dark, he explains. The only moments of warmth in a submariner’s life come from the fleeting sight of a sunrise or sunset. “There is the pressure of the water, utter darkness and a number of risks, as submarines are the most potent weapon platforms. For a submariner, it is like constantly living on the edge.”

A submarine goes down to 300 metres under the ocean; some that even dive down to 800 metres and Rajesh has experienced the ocean in almost all her states — wild, calm, breathtakingly beautiful, horrifying, and protective . “As a submariner, one learns to respect the ocean and its immense power,” says the naval officer, recalling how he has had spells of around three-and-a-half months on board.

Some experiences have left a lasting impact. “Once in 2013, we were on our way back from Russia and were caught in a gale off Norway. We encountered waves that were over 15 metres in height. We couldn’t see the sky — only water, mist and sleet. The sea seemed like a force that could never be controlled. Imagine, it is the same entity that we use for cover.”

Rajesh began dreaming of becoming a submariner ever since he watched Ice Station Zebra as a child and he stepped on board one in 1995 soon after joining the Navy. “It is so huge, you don’t feel anything.” Submariners are trained to build endurance and, over time, learn to handle the challenges on board. “The way we perceive scariness is different. We are taught that risks cannot be avoided and can only be handled. We are taught courage.” Having worked as navigation specialist, sonar officer, navigating officer and executive officer, he eventually captained four submarines over eight years—Sindhuratna, Sindhudhwaj, Sindhukesari and the Sindhurakshak — Rajesh retired in 2016.

An artist, he has painted the ocean and her many moods. In a show held in 2017 in Kochi, he exhibited a stunning collection of works that took the viewer through his life as a submariner. He is currently working on another series called “Boats and boats”, which will be an artistic take on submarines (which are also known as boats) and fishing boats.

“I miss the ocean and would love to go back on board if I get a chance,” says Rajesh, who also conducts crisis management sessions in corporate offices and for specialised sections in the Navy. “Sometimes, the ocean is too much for your senses to take, but it is still a compelling force to go back to.”