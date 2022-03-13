Veteran artist Paris Mohan Kumar creates a line of food products and more of the forest tribes along with art depicting women and nature

Veteran artist Paris Mohan Kumar creates a line of food products and more of the forest tribes along with art depicting women and nature

Women and Nature have been the subjects of Paris Mohan Kumar’s canvases for more than four decades. “Artists have a moral obligation to engage in tribal causes,” says the veteran artist. His ongoing show ‘Women and Nature’ at David Hall, Fort Kochi, also showcases agro-products cultivated and produced by forest tribes, like the Paniyar tribe, under his guidance. A line of pickles using traditional tribal recipes and clay tableware made by the forest dwellers are a part of the exhibition. The proceeds will be used for the welfare of tribals.

Mohan Kumar , who lives an itinerant life working with tribal communities in the hills of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, has painted 60 large, strong and colourful works. An environmentalist and activist, he launched Kattil Agro during the pandemic. Under this initiative, he trains and guides tribals to cultivate rice, millets and vegetables and produce organic honey.

Clay tableware made by the tribals

Tribal recipes

Mohan Kumar works primarily with the forest communities in Devar Gadda and Korome in Kerala’s Wayanad and Kolli Hills in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. He has raised funds to introduce scientific irrigation techniques and value-added agro-products for retail. Some of the unique food products the community makes include items like a spicy dried green banana peel, which he says, is “eaten like chips”, tomato powder, a dish with lotus root, another with wild chundakki (turkey berry), recipes using 42 varieties of leaves, and dishes with different types of rice. He has created 22 such recipes using local knowledge.

“I have lived with the forest people and have complete data of their way of life — the food they eat, what they drink, the language they speak, their changing dialects, and habits,” says Mohan who declares that while educating the forest dwellers is good, they must be urged to not abandon their natural way of life. “It’s important they know that agriculture is not a bad thing; that it can give them a livelihood. Give them a pen but also encourage them to touch the soil,” he says.

Mohan Kumar also works with some cave dwellers and provides them with rice and grains. “These people are not on the electoral list and therefore not important to the powers that be,” he says candidly.

Mohan Kumar paints from several makeshift studios, many of which are mud huts in the forest. The titles of his works — Life of a Woman, Ursula, The Soul of Nature, Blue moon, The Shrouded Woman, A Caucasian Woman, The Rainbow Woman — are created around his experiences with women and Nature. According to him, women are safest in nature.

In 1988 Mohan Kumar was recognized by UNESCO as one among the 40 greatest living artists.

‘Women and Nature’ concludes on March 15.

French connection Mohan hails from Mahe and went to Paris in 1974 in search of “my father’s killers.” Kumar’s father, a Communist in French Mahe, was killed for his politics. As a young man, Kumar travelled to the Himalayas with a guru and later lived and studied art in Paris. He returned after 24 years with the name of the French city affixed to his name.

e.