Cold cases and con jobs: Four true crime podcasts that will keep you hooked

Bengaluru

24 August 2020 16:45 IST

True crime is probably a genre not many podcast listeners would accept as their favourite. But, there are some wonderful true crime Podcasts that have scrupulous reportage, high-level investigative journalism as well as gripping narration

Serial

Advertising

Advertising

Very few podcasts can surpass Serial’s popularity. And, we are not just talking about the true crime genre. Serial, hosted by Sarah Koening, debuted in 2014 with the investigation of the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old high school student in Baltimore. The following year, it became the first podcast to win a Peabody Award. The podcast, so far, has three seasons. Its episodes have been downloaded millions of times, making it one of the most popular podcasts of all time.

Episode length: 50 minutes on average

Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast, serialpodcast.org and more

Up and Vanished

This one belongs to the classic true crime genre. For, it involves a cold case, on-site investigation and a narrator, who would remind one of a crime-show detective. Host Payne Lindsey, a documentary filmmaker, in 2016, investigated the disappearance of an American high school teacher. He recorded his findings in a podcast.In 2018, Up and Vanished returned with a second season.

Episode length: 20 to 60 minutes

Available on: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, upandvanished.com

Believed

When the Larry Nassar case unfolded in 2016, it rocked the sporting world, in the US (Larry, the official physician of the US National gymnastics squad, was accused of sexually assaulting young women and girls for over two decades). In NPR-Michigan Radio’s, journalists Lindsey Smith and Kate Wells attempt to answer significant questions of a heinous crime.

Episode length: 20-plus minutes on average

Available on: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, believed.michiganradio.org

Dirty John

Conman John Michael Meehan’s story is too dark and dramatic to be ignored by television. You can catch the series Dirty John on Netflix. But before the series came the podcast (of the same title). And, within six weeks, it garnered over 10 million downloads. LA Times reporter Christopher Goffard stumbled upon the story during an investigation for a possible murder at Newport Beach. But he discovered a trail that hid a history of deceit and abuse.

Episode length: 40-plus minutes on average

Available on: Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, latimes.com and more

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are reading at metro@thehindu.co.in.