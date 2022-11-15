Coimbatore’s oncologist launches a digital flipbook on breast cancer awareness 

November 15, 2022 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

“You can choose to read, listen or watch to understand breast cancer,” says Dr P Guhan who has launched a digital flip book on breast cancer awareness. The book, in English and Tamil, introduces readers to not just symptoms and risk factors but also packs information on early detection/screening, diagnostic tests, and when to approach for treatment. “We have to keep the conversation going on early detection. Though October called the pink month has been designated as world breast cancer awareness month, not many activities happen here. In the West, people wear pink bands to raise awareness all through the month,” adds Dr Guhan, director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) adding that after having launched a series of apps, digital pamphlets, e-books, short films, digital awareness vans and an exclusive website on cancer, and animation videos on YouTube, he chose a digital flip book this time as anyone can access it on the move. “Over 50 percent of women in India, especially in cities, approach for treatment when the cancer has already advanced to stage 3 or 4. This has to change. It is 100 per cent curable when detected early.”

Early diagnosis ensures cure

Explaining that breast cancer risks are very high in the country, he says studies show that in 2020 alone, more than 2 lakh women in India were estimated to have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 76,000 deaths were reported. As per the 2020 National Cancer Registry Program Report, the number is expected to rise to more than 2.3 lakh cases in 2025. That puts the spotlight back on ‘early diagnosis ensures cure’ mantra, reiterates Dr Guhan. The interactive flip book has animated characters that tell you ways to prevent breast cancer as well as moving stories of survivors. “It’s like flipping through the pages of a book and a person can swipe from right to left. One can hear the text as audio, or a video interaction. Once they consume the content, they can easily share with friends and family.”

A section on ‘Am I at Risk’ has an interactive Q&A format. To a question on his novel awareness campaigns, he says, “We have been raising awareness about breast cancer for 20 years but even now educated women approach us for treatment at stage III with ulcerated breasts. This is why we want to continue to create awareness and keep reaching out.”

The oncologist explains that breast cancer among urban women is still on the rise, especially in metros. “Through SRIOR of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital’s cancer registry, I can say that 20 out of every one lakh women in Coimbatore develop breast cancer. Data from other regions and registries in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Pune state that 40-50 among 1 lakh women there develop breast cancer.”

The data indicates that young women developing breast cancer is also on the rise. It is recommended that women over 20 self examine their breasts while those above 30 take the help of a family doctor. For those above 40, clinical breast examination with an ultra sound mammogram is mandatory, especially women with a family history and in the high risk category. “When detected at stage I or II, complete cure is possible. At stage III or IV, they can get treatment to reduce pain and extend their life,” says Dr Guhan, adding, “Do not fear when you detect a lump. In most cases, it may be benign and not necessarily cancerous. If detected early enough, one many not need chemotherapy or radiation. A simple surgery will do.”

You can access the digital flip book here https://www.digione.in/srior/breastcancer/index.html