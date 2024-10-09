GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore’s neighbourhood cinema opens to the public

The city’s newest entertainment hub, Alveal Fun Savvy Mall, is now open to the public

Published - October 09, 2024 02:08 pm IST

K Jeshi
K Jeshi
Colour-themed PVR Inox theatre at the mall

Colour-themed PVR Inox theatre at the mall | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“This is where one of the oldest theatres of Coimbatore, dating back to the pre-independent era, stood,” says Menaka Vairavan, chief of operations at the newly opened Alveal fun savvy mall at PN Pudur near Vadavalli.

What was Saravana Talkies, started in 1927, later became Namagiri Theatres that screened iconic Hollywood classics. This historic theatre has now turned into an entertainment hub promising a unique movie experience for the public . “This property came our way as my family has been in the construction industry for over three decades,” explains Menaka, adding that as Vadavalli was already a booming real estate, they focussed on building a neighbourhood cinema in the heart of the city.

Chinnappa Devar: Coimbatore’s dream merchant, who turned out nearly 60 films 

When her team studied the market, they realised that there were hardly any entertainment facilities in the five-kilometre radius. “ There are several residential properties and as many as five universities in and around Vadavalli. We wanted to create a space that draws the young and the old. People can just walk from their homes and catch the latest movie,” adds Menaka. Spread across over one lakh square feet area with ample parking, the mall also marks PVR INOX’s third cinema in Coimbatore and 24th in Tamil Nadu.

PVR INOX announces Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival to mark her 25 years in cinema

It features comfortable reclining seats with ample leg room and spread across five auditoriums with each featuring a unique colour theme of red, violet and gold to name a few. While there are 894 seats, the auditoriums are equipped with 2K laser projection technology and Dolby 7.1 sound (one of them boasts Dolby 7.4 sound) for superior sound quality and an immersive experience. A layered ceiling design and crystal embellishments adds grandeur to the decor while portraits of stars featuring their iconic roles grace the walls making it a visually appealing experience.

Cinema-themed decor

Cinema-themed decor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As per the team’s market research, Coimbatore has space and demand for more malls. The study also found that people prefer bigger shopping spaces to indulge in retail therapy. “We want to project this mall as a space where the entire family can catch a good movie, enjoy good food, and have an entertaining evening,” says Menaka.

Broadway Cinemas opens in Coimbatore with IMAX Laser and EPIQ Premium Large Format screens

To give a thrust on food, fun and entertainment, there is a line up of hand-picked fine dining restaurants.At the food court, you can try Mirako Pizzaria’s hand-tossed pizzas, burgers, and brownies and Kongu cuisine at SVR Nalabaaham. There is Asian and Mughal bowls to choose from at Bistro the Way. Try egg rolls from over 60 varieties and wash them all down with some jigarthanda and bubble tea.

Portraits of stars featuring stills from their iconic movies

Portraits of stars featuring stills from their iconic movies | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The Virtual Reality (VR) gaming zone is another exciting addition,” says Menaka adding that Coimbatore Board Games Hub that has a collection of over 350 games catering to different kinds of players have also set up shop at the mall. There are plans to host weekend board game tournaments and events that bring together communities.

Alveal mall is located at Netaji Main Road, Jagadish Nagar, Vasanthamnagar, Seeranaickenpalayam

