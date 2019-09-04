Ganesha wears a helmet...

This year Ganesha comes to town with several messages. Pay heed. He will convey the importance of water conservation and why you should wear helmets, plant saplings and more. “When you show the gods wearing helmets, it motivates everyone to follow rules. And, when the god plants saplings, humans will naturally do so too,” laughs UMT Raja. “Every single drop counts,” says the miniature artist and points to his latest work, a wax model of Ganesha with a water tap. “The shiny wax finish gives the Ganesha a wet look. The pot indicates the importance of conserving every drop of water,” he explains. Raja has also crafted the maram nadum Vinayagar (Ganesha planting a sapling).

He calls himself UMT Raja. UMT stands for Unnal Mudiyum Thambi, a Kamal Hassan movie he is a fan of. The miniature artist’s work always conveys a social message. He paid tribute to the slain soldiers of the Pulawama attack using 300 matchsticks and called it Veera Vanakkam (salute). He painted the faces of the martyrs on the matchstick tips. Another work depicts a tap made in gold. He made it with 150 milligrams of gold with two gold water droplets. “This is to show that every drop is liquid gold. And, we have to conserve it.”

Raja has also done films. “I have done comedy roles in films like Thappaatam and Mannar Machan. I went to Chennai in the 90s to explore a career in films. My ambition is to earn a name in films.” That is when he changed his name from S. Rajendran to UMT Raja. He proudly shows off his UMT tattoo on his forearm “ It was K. Balachander’s film by the same name that gave me the spark to try something different and emerge victorious like the hero Kamal Hassan in the film,” he recalls. “When I met the actor in Tiruchirapalli, he advised me to focus on art that will be of use to the public!” It is the encouraging words of Kamal Hassan that provided a catalyst to this goldsmith. Raja is also an MGR fan. To show his love for MGR, he has carved his face on a piece of sugarcane that is no more than 30 cms.

Anything from a soap bar and bamboo shoot to a match stick and gold, Raja turns into art. He makes portraits of freedom fighters and leaders during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Once, he painted the faces of the national leaders on a custard apple! He replicated that on mangoes and candles too. “I also painted the faces of leaders on a helmet and called it Thalai Kaapom which not only advises us to respect the leaders, but also our heads.”

The highlights from his 137-piece collection He carved images of freedom-fighters on a three-and-a-quarter-feet-long bamboo. He used the similar process that he uses while he makes gold jewellery. A metal rod is heated and then used to inscribe. This way, the carved images remain unlike paint that might fade.

During the dengue breakout he created a miniature image of a mosquito perched on a firecracker that is shaped like a bomb.

A model of Kannagi in black wax on pencil tip

A model of the national flag in 10 milligram gold on the tip of a needle

During the jallikattu protests, he expressed solidarity by making a miniature bull and a pongal pot using 300 milligrams of gold. It took him eight hours. “Some of them are time consuming. For example, I painted the face of Bharathiar inside a bottle. It took me three days. I choose a medium that is long lasting,” he explains. His works are topical too. Be it the win of PV Sindhu or that of the golden girl of Tamil Nadu, Gomathi. When Karunandhi was admitted in the hospital, he painted the ailing leader’s portrait on a ripe mango with a message Va Ezhunthu va (Get up and come) for his speedy recovery.

It is a difficult art, admits Raja. “You need good eye sight and steady hands. If your hands shake, you have to throw away the work.

But, it is satisfying. People have started looking forward to seeing what I will create for specific occasions. My employer Pavizham Jewellers where I work as a goldsmith have been supportive.”

What does he get out of it? “As a common man, I use my art to reach out. I feel this is a form of service. A lot of students get inspired. They even learn from me. I feel happy as people value my opinion.”