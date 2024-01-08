Coimbatore artist’s series on women displayed at Kovai Vizha’s ArtStreet

January 08, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

An elegant South Indian woman in a sari., a flower adorning her hair. You only see her from behind: this simple portrait, speaks louder than words.

Artist Ashik Jaffer Ali showcases a series of similar watercolour portraits of South Indian women in her solo show that highlights the nuances of their culture. Ashik is excited for her show Secrets in the Folds at ArtStreet 2023 of Coimbatore Vizha. Ashik, who was part of the organising team of Kovai Vizha’s Art Street in the past years, presented her work for the first time in her hometown. From an architect to an activist who employs art as a statement, Ashik finds her journey enriching.

In her series, she shows how the simple act of doing their hair every day reveals a lot about about the women’s background, personality and even their quirks. The paintings bring these attributes to light, she captures their distinct personality through braids and buns adorned with flowers. ”The reason I chose the backside is that a lot of women take pride in taking care of their hair. So giving away the face will be blatant,” says Ashik. All portraits are titled with a name best suited for the muse. The muted existence of these women is portrayed through subtle tones in cold-pressed papers.

We often tend to limit something by defining them, but Ashik’s paintings offer a reverse exercise. She gives in her paintings a glimpse of who they could be so that the viewers can pause to ponder upon them, seeking faces and expressions. The details including grey hair, texture of the flowers, folds of the sari and nuptial chain, add to it creating multiple narratives.

She focuses on middle-aged women engaged in domestic labour. While some paintings are inspired by photographs, others are of the people she knows. “One painting was actually inspired by my maid at home, who was physically abused. I felt a need to give something back to her and her community which is often neglected,” remarks Ashik adding that she plans to donate some of the profit to RTU-India, an organisation that empowers women and children.

Ashik has also included two paintings that explore female friendships. Capturing the essence of universal sisterhood, she shows two old women in an embrace. In another, Madhura and Shanti’s playful bond challenges societal norms, symbolising a shared resistance against marriage expectations. Each portrait celebrates the timeless connections among women.

The rich tapestry of stories on 15x21 cm paper becomes a space for realisations. Ashik adds colour and individuality to the mundane that is often deemed monotonous.

