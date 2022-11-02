Cloud kitchens in Hyderabad keep the party mood going

Here’s how to hold on to the festive mood sans slogging in the kitchen

Prabalika M. Borah
November 02, 2022 16:34 IST

Food spread by Biryani kilo

Hosting guests can be tiring after the recent festivities, especially when you want to treat them to traditional food. In Hyderabad a few cloud kitchens ease the process. 

Biryani and kebabs

Biryani by Kilo (BBK), a biryani and kebab delivery chain that started operations in Hyderabad, specialises in delivering large quantities. Apart from four traditional varieties of biryani — Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata, and Guntur — including vegetarian options like veg dum biryani, Peshawari chole biryani, kathal (jackfruit) biryani, paneer tikka biryani and more, BBK’s menu features desi breads, chicken and mutton dishes and Indian desserts.

Place orders early — at least two hours prior to the expected delivery time — because this cloud kitchen claims to prepare every biryani order individually and serves it in the same handi that it is cooked in, to retain the flavour and for hygiene. BBK’s biryani varieties are all prepared in the dum style. Using food technology methods such as blast freezing, semi-prepared foods are sent to various outlets. In Hyderabad, BBK currently operates in Banjara Hill, Kukatpally, Kothapet, Kokapet, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Manikonda, Kompally and Attapur. Available on all food delivery apps.

Ikka dukka

Madhapur-based cloud kitchen Ikka Dukka (ID) has a menu that makes placing an order quite a challenge. Reason: their unusual menu lists curries not commonly found in restaurants, such as laal maas, Champaran mutton, baingan mussalam, alu bukhara lababdar, all with rich gravies. For instance, the laal maas gravy comes with an appetising aroma and colour from the red chilli paste. Yet, it is not fiery hot and surprises diners with a mildly sweet note from the chilli. Champaran mutton is a Bihari dish with a distinctive flavour that comes from whole garlic bulbs used to flavour the meat. It is slow-cooked mutton where all the ingredients including oil are put in a pot and cooked till the required consistency is achieved.

Other must-try dishes at ID include the overnight dal makhani — a creamy thick black dal that leaves a lingering flavour of desi ghee — and the chooza chicken starter. Available on food delivery apps.

