Watch | Cine Suvai: This Madurai restaurant brings Tamil cinema to your table

The Hindu Bureau June 11, 2022 17:56 IST

A video on Cine Suvai, a 300-seater restaurant in Madurai that is inspired by popular Tamil movie hits and movie scenes.

A video on Cine Suvai, a 300-seater restaurant in Madurai that is inspired by popular Tamil movie hits and movie scenes.

Cine Suvai, a unique restaurant in Madurai, is inspired by popular Tamil movie hits and iconic movie scenes. The setting of the 300-seater restaurant is inspired by the old Art Deco theatres. The restaurant frontage has billboards similar to movie posters and currently has actor Vijay’s Beast poster popping up. ‘Lakshmi’, a famous taxi from Rajnikanth’s Padikadhavan, is parked inside the restaurant. The black-and-yellow old Fiat Padmini was salvaged from the scrapyard and remodelled for diners. Similarly, a pink Ambassador from Siddharth’s Jil Jung Jug is modified with two tables and a selfie-side. Read more here



Our code of editorial values