Stars shine bright

The delight of festival shopping lies in the bazaars. With five days to go for Christmas, the rows of shops at main bazaars sport a colourful look. A trip to General Bazaar in Secunderabad brings alive the Christmas spirit. Walking inside the bazaar is like walking through an intimate, magical street. At the entrance is Praveen Tea and General Stores, a 45-year old shop showcasing the decorative items. Renuka states Christmas heralds the warm season of holidays and is time for food and family. Here the décor include bells (₹30 to ₹50), stars (from ₹20 to ₹250), fairies and smiling Santas and pine trees. Renuka points out they bring fresh stock for all festivals. “During Deepavali, we have colourful diyas and other artefacts,” she adds. For those who want to gift cards, there are big greeting cards with a smiling Santa’s picture on it. “These Santa stickers are popular with children,” states Renuka pointing towards packets filled with stickers.

A little further is New Party Dream which looks like a pot-pourri of colour and culture. Christmas trees, colourful stars, bells, decorative paper strips steamers, drums and stockings present an illuminating sight. “Every year new decorative items enter the market,” points out Md. Naeem. There is a gift family pack and other embellishments too. Md. Naeem points out the regular shoppers to General Bazaar visit their shop and buy gifts for their friends. “Ten days before Christmas crowd starts coming in and there is a huge rush just three days before the festival. We are expecting good business during that time,” he adds. Groups of shoppers throng HHKGN New Kausar Gifts and Novelties to look at the decorative items. Md. Nazar sits at the counter in a pensive mood.

His father passed away two weeks ago and he recalls how his father would sit at the counter handling the cash and he would be attending to the customers. “I miss him a lot; He was my guiding force,” he says. There is a stock of nativity sets, greeting cards and Christmas trees here.

Elsewhere, many gift and stationary shops across city have colourful decorative items on their shelves. A walk from Punjagutta police station towards Nagarjuna Circle fills one’s mind with Christmas cheer.

It is magical as Christmas trees in different sizes welcome shoppers here. It is white Christmas too as white pine trees present a refreshing sight here.