Christmas comes to Bengaluru

December 23, 2022 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Shopping bags, parcels, ribbon and gift wrap are a common sight at malls, restaurants and public places as Christmas and the New Year draw near, and with the first glimpse of tinsel and shiny baubles at the city’s landmarks, we know the countdown has begun.

Namma Bengaluru special

Though churches around the city are elegantly decorated with Christmas lights and trees this time of the year, one of the most unique decorations are put by the Mar Thoma Syrian Church on Primrose Road. With a constant focus on handmade decorations using unique sustainable and recycled material items for Christmas decorations, this year the church has used bamboo strips sourced from a blind basket weaver, Satish and his wife Laxmi who sit by a railway station in Bengaluru.

Apart from this, the church used old CDs to decorate the Christmas tree. “A few years ago, we collected plastic bottles and decorated the church; the previous year we used foil and other sustainable materials for the same purpose,” said Daniel Thomas, a member of the church choir.

Elsewhere in Bengaluru, the city’s 48th Annual Cake Show began from December 16, on St. Joseph’s School Ground which shall continue till January 2, 2023. An exquisite variety of cakes sculpted in wondrous shapes share space with stalls put up by the National Consumer Fair is a major attraction this season.

Sweet treats

The spate of wet weather did not dampen the spending sprees at popular shopping spots in the city. Christmas decorations jostle with stalls of street food, winter wear and announcements for year-end contests at Commercial Street, as shoppers check off items on their party lists.

On Church Street and Brigade Road, specially curated menus and activities for Christmas and New Year’s Eve target young adults in the hope of garnering more footfalls.

Call of the mall

With the luxury of space, the decorations in malls tend to get larger than life. Here too, events, activities and discounts lure walk-ins to part with cash.

Gigantic Christmas trees are a perfect backdrop for selfies, apart from snowmen, reindeer, clowns and other decorations with a festive theme. Orion Avenues in Banaswadi, Nexus in Koramangala and Garuda Mall in Ashok Nagar are just a few of the malls bedecked in festive finery. Besides dazzling decorations, outdoor stalls with accessories and sundry brick-a-brac are season specials dotted the outer areas of most malls in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT