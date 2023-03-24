March 24, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Wish to rock climb or hand glide? Want to dual cycle or Go Kart with your family? Or simply stroll around in a manicured landscape. Then head to Chittilappilly Square, a Wellness Park and Event Hub set to open on April 2, 2023 in Kakkanad. Manoj TP, manager Technical, of the facility says, “This 11-acre facility is positioned as a public space primarily for senior citizens and kids.” The sporting arena consists of Basketball and Volleyball courts, roller skating rink, cycling and walking tracks, two swimming pools and an open air gym. On the day of the launch the children’s traffic park and three adventure activities— rock climbing, a high rope course and a handgliding/ Zipline—will be opened. Manoj says that the space has provision for entertainment too.

“The Open Square will have a Butterfly park and the Performance stage. The Grand Square hosts a 1000 seating capacity convention centre. A multi-cuisine restaurant, 10 suites and a car park for 400 cars are its other features,” he says.

The gardens, with neat lawns interspersed with walking and cycling tracks., are ready for the public and a 150 crore investment by the Chittilappilly family, known for its philanthrophic activities. As the city expands and grows, the need for such open spaces becomes more meaningful, says KJ Sohan, former mayor of Kochi. He adds that “the stipulated open space in a city should be 15%. New Delhi has 25% open space, while Kochi has only 1 %. Such public spaces are welcome.”

Entry fee is ₹ 150 that allows you to use common facilities like open air gym, public park and walking tracks. Other facilities will be charged extra. Chittilappilly Square is off the Seaport-Airport Road, near Bharat Matha College, and is 20 kms from the Nedumbassery airport.

On Weekdays it is open from 6am-9am and 11am to 7pm; on weekends- 6am-9am; 11am-8pm).

For informataion, call: 7558942424