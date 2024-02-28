Chennai’s first pen show to display over 2,000 writing instruments, some worth ₹19 lakh

February 28, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

If pens are worth ₹19 lakh, they sure must write well.

The fascination for fountain pens however, tends to go beyond their ability to glide on paper. It is a statement of sophistication and a point of pride, especially for collectors who have held onto some of these writing instruments for years.

Chennai’s first pen show, showcasing over 2,000 fountain pens across 70 brands and over 200 shades of ink to choose from, will take place between March 1 and 3 at Makoba in Nungambakkam.

Nitesh Jain and Sripal Jain, directors of Makoba India, have stocked up on luxury pen brands for several years. They hence promise an event celebrating the art of writing and the joy of collecting pens for fountain pen enthusiasts, collectors, and sellers of pens, inks, stationery and accessories.

They will be launching two pens, Gladiator and Automobili Lamborghini 60°, two limited-edition writing instruments, designed and crafted by Montegrappa, the popular luxury pen brand from Italy. While the Gladiator is made of precious metal, the Automobili Lamborghini 60° is an ode to race car enthusiasts. They are among the most expensive pens available in India.

On display will be zero gravity space pens (ideally meant to be used outside the stratosphere) that write underwater, through grease, and in extreme temperatures. There will also be a set of vintage pens, some over a 100 years, from across the globe. Brands such as Montblanc, Namiki, Pilot, Leonardo and Visconti will also be on display. They will be priced between ₹2,000 and ₹18 lakh. A nib restorer will be at the venue to bring your old nibs back to life too.

This pen show will take place between March 1 and 3 at the Makoba, Jhaver Plaza, Nungambakkam. Entry is free.

