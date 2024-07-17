Chennai’s By The Beach serves gourmet food and drinks with movies and ocean views

If watching a film on the large screen while sipping a chilled beer is on your bucket list, prepare to check it off soon. While the buttery popcorn, sugary sodas and freezing chill of air conditioning is part of the classic movie-going experience, a contrast is the open air cinemas that have popped up around the city.

Here is something new. By The Beach is a movie watching experience that adds a layer of salty sea breeze, waves crashing in the distance, and some gourmet food and drinks on demand to the open air cinema concept. .

Screening films that we have all seen and loved, open air cinemas have been around the in India for a while now. Screening a film at a beach is not a novel idea, but the logistics are often tricky. “We have done a few private screenings last year, but could start on a fully commercial setup only this year,” says Aakaash Manikanth, founder, By The Beach.

Currently being screened at VGP’s Beach Terrace, the shows unfold in the backdrop of Chennai’s golden beach. “This isn’t just about the screening, but the overall experience of being here with your loved ones,” says Aakaash, adding that By The Beach offers a premium experience with the addition of a well-curated menu of food and drinks specially for the screening. Alcohol will also be served at the screening.

“The tickets include a ₹1,000 charge that can be redeemed on food, and we have seen people order over and above because munching something while watching a movie is always fun,” he says.

From children’s movies like Frozen, to rom-coms like Crazy Rich Asians, By The Beach is currently experimenting with the kind of films that get a resounding response. “We have done three screenings so far, and all three were sold out. In the future, we are looking to screen all kinds of movies and even have plans to do horror movies,” he says, adding that his team will take suggestions on social media from the public on what movies they would like to see on the big screen.

The setup at present seats anywhere from 60 to 65 audience members, all on comfortable bean bags. “We will soon have tables to eat the food comfortably, and are also planning on adding sofas with better back support,” says Aakaash.

The experience is currently aiming to expand to other resorts along the ECR, and even other coastal cities.

By The Beach is screening films every Saturday from 6.30pm. Frozen will be screened on July 20, and The Proposal will be screened on July 27. Book your tickets on bythebeachmovie.in starting ₹1,499 per person.

