Chennai| Thamalli, a newly launched bespoke jewellery brand features rare gemstones from around the world

For 23-year-old Adithi Ganeshan, inspiration is rooted in heritage and tradition.

“It could be a small annapakshi on a suryapalakai, athangudi tiles, or the carvings on the Burma teak pillars in Karaikudi. As much as I have travelled, I have also remained rooted to my culture, and love going back to my ancestral home,” she says.

The young jewellery designer and entrepreneur brings together culture and the contemporary in her newly launched brand Thamalli, a bespoke high fine jewellery line that celebrates rare gemstones and craftsmanship.

“Many of these rare gemstones from across the world are not commonly used in jewellery. We are using them in designs that are a lot more wearable for the current generation, as well as for adults with an eye for good design and presentation,” she says.

Having grown up watching the family enterprise Meenu Subbiah Diamonds evolve, Adithi says she was clear from the start that she wanted to dabble in the jewellery business. Thamalli, she says, is a dream come true, and something she has been dreaming of since she was ten years old. The brand has been named in honour of her grandmothers – Thamizharasi and Anandavalli.

At the launch, Adithi points to a large print of a world map detailing the rare natural gemstones used in the jewellery line, and its source. There are alexandrites from Brazil that change colour in daylight and incandescent light, emeralds from Colombia, ametrines from Bolivia, Basra pearls from the Persian Gulf, cat’s eye chrysoberyl from Sri Lanka, and Italian lapis lazulis among the fifteen rare gemstones the brand works with.

“The star of the jewellery line is the Elysian geode collection, with each piece featuring a unique geode selected carefully,” she says. Geodes are famous for their unique, striking internal formations, which range from crystalline clusters to intricate mineral patterns. Natural coloured diamonds too find a place in Thamalli, in sparkling chains and earrings that have rare gemstones.

Working with these gemstones, Adithi says, involves extensive craftsmanship. “This reflects on the packaging as well, which is all teak wood and brass, inspired by Chettinad furniture.” Given how the gemstones are the pièce de résistance, this is an important aspect to keep in mind through the design process.

“Every piece of jewellery is designed to compliment the gemstone. While we can’t customise the stone itself, we can customise the design. Every piece is exclusive,” Adithi says.

Visit Thamalli by appointment at 144 A, North Usman road T Nagar. Contact 96777 14668