Chennai startup’s road lounges give travellers access to clean toilets and Wi-Fi-enabled workstations

March 16, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

A clean restroom station spread across 300 sq ft, may sound almost too good to be true for a frequent traveller. But it is now possible to access one with the Doz Pass mobile application. The application, available on both Andriod and iOS stores, has been developed by Chennai-based tech startup Doz Pass Technologies.

Through it, the company gives travellers membership-driven access to railway station lounges across India and airport lounges across the world. The company also recently opened its own road lounge at Tindivanam, on the Chennai-Salem highway.

VR Shyam Rosh, one of the directors of the year-old startup, claims the road lounge facility is the first of its kind in the country. “It is spread over 1,800 sq ft and, apart from toilets, has chairs to relax in, a mother’s room facility, and a section for food and coffee,” he says. There are also soundproof spaces for phone calls, workstations to hold meetings, and a gaming area, all of which can be used for up to three hours during each visit.

At present, the company offers two memberships; a free one that is valid for three months, and another for ₹999, giving users 150 hours of access, which comes up to 50 entries.

It has plans to open similar road lounges across the country, with facilities coming up along the Coimbatore-Salem highway, between Madurai and Tirunelveli, and Tiruchi and Kumbakonam.

The idea is to help reduce the hassle surrounding long road trips. At their road lounge, travellers can put their feet up; parents can change their baby’s diapers at a sanitised space; and attend a work call without the disturbances that come with highway traffic.