Chennai hosts Crafts Council of India’s textiles and accessories show on August 9 and 10

Every corner of the country has a unique weave and a story to tell — about the artisans, their unique craftsmanship and a history of the fabric passed down generations.

Stepping into the upcoming textiles and accessories show by the Crafts Council of India will lend the chance to experience all of this, and revel in the rich textile history of the country. The bi-annual textiles and accessories show will be held on August 9 and 10 at the MRC Centre, Chennai and is being organised close on the heels of National Handloom Day, observed on August 7.

“The textiles and accessories shows have been happening for more than two decades now, and this year, we have double the number of people exhibiting with over forty participants. This includes master artisans, designers, weavers and entrepreneurs each uniquely presenting their craft,” says Jayasri Samyukta, executive committee member, Crafts Council of India.

“Each product has stunning design drama, handcrafted aesthetics reflecting ancestral skills passed down generations. India’s timeless handloom wealth is a celebration in itself, stretching back millennia to today as a heritage in continuum.” she adds.

The textile show will have Vimor’s vintage revival silk cotton sarees, handblock prints and natural dye fabrics from Pracheen, Ramkumar Halder’s dhakai jamdanis, Tarini’s sarees which celebrate the Odisha’s handloom legacy, patolas from Gujarat by Patola Weaves, jamdani and tangail sarees from Biren Basak, Benarasi, Japanese shibori and Thai silks from Vivek Narang, jamdani and Shantipur revival sarees from Ssahaworks. Apart from sarees, there will also be contemporary kurtas from Kaayaa, unstiched textured kurtas and blouses from Kapaas Kolkata, Indo-Western outfits from Hiranya and embroidered co-ords from Piar. Anavila will also present their new collection in whites and pastels.

The main objective of the show is to have customers interact directly with the people behind these textiles, which Shripal Shah, founder of the Ahmedabad-based brand Asal who is among the participants says, is extremely important.

“Asal started in 2001 to revive traditional practices, and we focus on the traditional practice of making yarn through a takli spindle. While there is a lot of discussion and emphasis on weaving, we want to also create awareness about how important it is to use handspun yarn,” he explains. At the textile show, Shripal says he hopes to speak to the visitors about their story, and how they work with non-violent silk.

The Crafts Council of India textiles and accessories show will be held on August 9 and 10 at MRC centre, Santhome High Road from 10am to 7pm

