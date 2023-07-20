Chennai hosts a vibrant anime festival for fans of Japanese animation

July 20, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

Anime enthusiasts from the city recently gathered at the Abk Aōts Dōsōkai in Aminjikarai to enjoy a day-long celebration of Japanese culture. The festival catered to anime fans of all ages through games, quizzes, cosplays, art and singing contests.

“Being surrounded by fellow anime fans, it feels like we’ve found our tribe,” says K Madhumitha, who is among the 250 participants at one of the biggest anime festivals in Chennai. Resembling the bustling streets of Akihabara, Tokyo’s anime hub, Japanese artwork and decorations adorn the venue’s walls while catchy anime soundtracks fill the air. There are stalls with figurines, keychains, and music boxes for those seeking a piece of their favourite anime series. “I’ve been collecting anime merchandise for years, and this festival is a paradise for fans like me,” says A Shanna, who has filled a bagful of new trinkets.

The day takes off with an anime quiz, where fans huddle together, brainstorming answers to questions about anime series while vying for the title of anime connoisseur. Meanwhile, tucked away in a room are 12 artists armed with pencils and brushes to showcase their skill in a drawing contest. “I’ve always loved drawing anime characters, and this festival provides a platform to show my art to fellow fans,” shares Priyadarshini, a finalist. Renowned artist Hiroyoshi Takeda watches each artist’s imagination blossom through characters from Slam Dunk, Naruto, and Demon Slayer.

Nearby, cosplayers flaunt their costumes with Luffy, the charismatic protagonist of One Piece, marching across the venue, his vibrant red vest and straw hat emulating his carefree persona. With his messy hair, worn-out attire, and a chainsaw protruding from his hand, Denji from Chainsaw Man walks around with the enigmatic Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, complete with body stitches and a long, flowing coat. “Cosplay allows us to embody the characters we love and connect as fellow fans,” says K Charumathi, a cosplayer dressed as Suzume. Amidst the visual spectacle, eight singers take the stage to present pieces from series such as Suzume, Unnatural, Black Clover, and Fireworks.

The festival draws to a close with the Consul General of Japan, Taga Masayuki, awarding the winners. He says: “The profound impact of anime on Chennai bridges our cultures and interests.” It is a reminder that through anime, a shared love for artistry and storytelling could forge connections that span nations and generations.

