Chennai-based singer Nadisha Thomas releases ‘Right As Rain’, her first single

“It’s a break-up song,” says Nadisha Thomas between giggles.

The Chennai-based singer has just launched her first single titled ‘Right As Rain’. “The song speaks of my experience. My world was collapsing and I was trying to make myself feel better. It’s not the end of the world, I told myself,” she says, about this track that, despite its lyrics, sounds happy. “It’s motivational and lays emphasis on the fact that whatever choices you make, you are going to be fine,” she says, adding, “It was written four years ago just after a break-up. Well, he’s married now. He’d better not be feeling important,” she laughs.

Back when she wrote it, Nadisha wasn’t sure what to do with the song. “I played it at a couple of gigs. People started liking it. And then Alok Merwin and Carl Fernandes, who have a funk act called Carlok, said they would produce my single,” she says.

It took a year to come out with the final version released on May 1. During the process, the team (comprising Alok, Carl, guitarist Keba Jeremiah and Toby Joseph, who did the mixing and mastering) kept taking breaks, and though that delayed the completion, it really helped, says Nadisha. After every break, they kept changing a few things. “Carlok took the song and made it something else. They brought a different element to it and it’s a new fresh sound,” says the 30-year-old.

Nadisha has plans for a video too. By the time they could get things started, the lockdown came into effect. Though, currently, unsure of when the video will come out, Nadisha went ahead and released the song because “I thought people are anyway at home, might as well do it. It is a bit of a bold step,” she says, adding, “My musician friends said people need visuals to go with the track.”

Considering Nadisha has been singing from the age of six, and over the years has sung for Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, GV Prakash and Anirudh among others, hasn’t it taken a while to come up with her first single? “Yes, but I was finding myself and getting comfortable writing about my life. I have a lot of songs but sharing it with the world was the first difficult part,” she says.

The goal is to come up with an album, for which she has a few songs ready. Her writings are about love, being a rebel, but mostly about heartbreak. “I am like a mini Adele,” she laughs.

You can listen to ‘Right As Rain’ on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play and Wynk Music.