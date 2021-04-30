Chennai-based Pradeep Babu sets a new Noble World Record

It is for the maximum number of bikes going over a person in record time

On the afternoon of April 24, Pradeep Babu set out from his home in Chennai’s KK Nagar to the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam. The sun was ablaze, but nothing could deter him from his mission. The sound of 1,222 bikes revving up echoed in the air as he reached his destination. He took a deep breath and lay on the ground. Over the next 37 minutes and 16 seconds, all 1,222 bikes made their way over his body, setting him a new Noble World Record (an independent non-governmental organisation based in Lucknow) for the maximum number of bikes going over the chest of a person in record time. “I had practised for 11 years for that one day. The previous record was set by my master, Hanshi Geribala, where 1,001 bikes went over him in 43.01 minutes,” says the fifth Dan (Designee) black belt holder and member of the All India Zen Isshinryu Karate Association.

The 23-year-old started practising karate 16 years ago under the guidance of Geribala. “After my master set a record in 2009, he started coaching his students to break his record. He trained around 40 of us and finally, it was I who made it,” says Pradeep.“I had my first trial with 300 bikes. I was 14 years old and nervous. But as soon as the first bike ran over me, I knew I could do it. I was mentally and physically prepared,” he recollects.

Over the years, Pradeep gradually increased the number of bikes. “But till the day of the record, I had only done a maximum of 1,000 bikes. This was my first attempt with 1,222 bikes.” His mother was worried, but did not stop him. His father encouraged him. Pradeep is now preparing for UPSC exams and also teaches karate to 200 children in the locality. “I hope my students break my record in the future,” he says, adding, “That will be an honour.”