Chennai-based actor and model discusses Amateur Olympia India 2019 victory

“This is not like a usual sport where athletes hit their peak on the day of the competition. We are physically at our weakest and there lies the challenge,” explained actor and model Bharat Raj, while talking about the sport of Men’s Physique, that judges contestants’ muscularity, body conditioning, symmetry, and stage presence.

Winner of the Class F category in the recently-conducted Amateur Olympia India 2019 held in Mumbai, city-based Bharat also won the prestigious Pro Card, giving him a ticket to professional competitions like the famous Mr Olympia. The event organised by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, featured more than 1,000 participants from 42 countries like Dubai, Iran, and United Kingdom.

Clarifying the difference between Bodybuilding and Men’s Physique, Bharat explained, “In Men’s Physique, participants are mainly judged on proportionality. This places the focus on aesthetics, thereby combining bodybuilding with modelling.” Training for four sessions a day for over 10 months, he followed a rigorous diet that consisted of low-carbohydrate meals, making sure that the calorie count did not exceed for the day. The athlete then elaborated on the comparison round, where the participants were required to perform a series of four quarter turn poses, after which they were ranked based on attitude and confidence, with the depth and quality of the muscles being given the last preference.

A celebrity lifestyle coach, Bharat has also trained celebrities like ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, R Sarathkumar and is currently coaching actor Jayam Ravi for his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. Previously having acted in films like Poojai, Mersal and Adanga Maru, the actor was last seen in Sangathamizhan, which starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna. However Bharat is clear about his current focus towards fitness: “I am taking a break from films now as I’m unable to manage both. My plan is to rest for a few weeks and then start training for the 2020 season which begins in January.”