GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai | Art takes flight at this multi-artist show inspired by birds

Explore the symbolism of birds in contemporary art at The Avian Metaphor, an exhibition where six city artists interpret themes of freedom, restlessness, love, peace and more

Published - July 17, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Sangita Rajan
View from the top - Thejomaye Menon

View from the top - Thejomaye Menon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From Alfred Hitchcock’s movie The Birds, to Vincent Van Gogh’s painting The Kingfisher, birds have inspired artists to express complicated feelings in nuanced ways. Emotions like freedom, grace, wisdom, peace, melancholy, and more have been traced in art with the help of birds. Their symbolism is present in art old and new, and continues to inspire artists. 

The Avian Metaphor, on display at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet, a multi-artist show curated by art historian and curator Ashrafi Bhagat, is yet another example. “I was walking on my terrace, and saw different kinds of birds. The first thought that struck me was the avian metaphor,” she says, adding that she was inspired to develop this into a concept and see how different artists interpret and translate it into their art. 

She had the wings by Bhawana Sonawane

She had the wings by Bhawana Sonawane

The show has six participating artists — Bhawana Sonawane, Sajitha R Shankar, Thejomaye Menon, Selva Senthilkumar, Portarasan S and Yuvaraj Velu. Each artist’s interpretation of the theme is varied. 

Bhawana’s four works on display portray avian protagonists in simplified yet dreamlike compositions, symbolising travel, and a utopian existence. The piece titled She Had The Wings is marked by her use of playful texture and colour. 

On the other hand, Thejomaye’s works exude vibrancy with the usage of bold colours. Her piece Entrapped reflects the energetic flight of caged parrots striving for freedom within their confines. “I did all four pieces specifically for this show and since I was asked to do metaphors, I did two more with kingfishers and crows,” says Thejomaye. 

Portarasan’s unity of native

Portarasan’s unity of native

Among all the artworks, what stood out was ceramist Portarasan’s pieces Unity of Native and Wings of Heritage. “The piece of the father and daughter is inspired by my daughter falling in love with a bird and nursing it after a cat attacked it. The joy of carrying your daughter on your shoulders is something only a father can understand, and I wanted to bring that across,” he says, adding that the blue oxide wash used is a craft glaze imported from Frankfurt, and the textured background of the piece lends an illusion of being pulled into the artwork. 

The contemporary, yet vintage style of his work is reflected in Wings of Heritage which is inspired by the 200-year-old motifs from the temples of Chikmagalur and uses an ancient copper glaze. 

“Putting together an art show is a process. We must know how to read between the lines.,” says Ashrafi. “I saw Selva’s (Senthilkumar) work at an exhibition and saw little birds emerging on his canvases and thought he can be a part of my exhibition,” she says, adding that some works were made earlier, and were chosen for the show. 

The Avian Metaphor is on display at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet until July 23 from 11am to 6.30pm. Entry is free and open to all. 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.