Chennai | Art takes flight at this multi-artist show inspired by birds

From Alfred Hitchcock’s movie The Birds, to Vincent Van Gogh’s painting The Kingfisher, birds have inspired artists to express complicated feelings in nuanced ways. Emotions like freedom, grace, wisdom, peace, melancholy, and more have been traced in art with the help of birds. Their symbolism is present in art old and new, and continues to inspire artists.

The Avian Metaphor, on display at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet, a multi-artist show curated by art historian and curator Ashrafi Bhagat, is yet another example. “I was walking on my terrace, and saw different kinds of birds. The first thought that struck me was the avian metaphor,” she says, adding that she was inspired to develop this into a concept and see how different artists interpret and translate it into their art.

The show has six participating artists — Bhawana Sonawane, Sajitha R Shankar, Thejomaye Menon, Selva Senthilkumar, Portarasan S and Yuvaraj Velu. Each artist’s interpretation of the theme is varied.

Bhawana’s four works on display portray avian protagonists in simplified yet dreamlike compositions, symbolising travel, and a utopian existence. The piece titled She Had The Wings is marked by her use of playful texture and colour.

On the other hand, Thejomaye’s works exude vibrancy with the usage of bold colours. Her piece Entrapped reflects the energetic flight of caged parrots striving for freedom within their confines. “I did all four pieces specifically for this show and since I was asked to do metaphors, I did two more with kingfishers and crows,” says Thejomaye.

Among all the artworks, what stood out was ceramist Portarasan’s pieces Unity of Native and Wings of Heritage. “The piece of the father and daughter is inspired by my daughter falling in love with a bird and nursing it after a cat attacked it. The joy of carrying your daughter on your shoulders is something only a father can understand, and I wanted to bring that across,” he says, adding that the blue oxide wash used is a craft glaze imported from Frankfurt, and the textured background of the piece lends an illusion of being pulled into the artwork.

The contemporary, yet vintage style of his work is reflected in Wings of Heritage which is inspired by the 200-year-old motifs from the temples of Chikmagalur and uses an ancient copper glaze.

“Putting together an art show is a process. We must know how to read between the lines.,” says Ashrafi. “I saw Selva’s (Senthilkumar) work at an exhibition and saw little birds emerging on his canvases and thought he can be a part of my exhibition,” she says, adding that some works were made earlier, and were chosen for the show.

The Avian Metaphor is on display at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet until July 23 from 11am to 6.30pm. Entry is free and open to all.