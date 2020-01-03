Check out these calenders with a message from Kerala

It is time to turn over a new leaf. The glossy calendars of yore have given way to eco-friendly calendars or thematic ones.

City-based The Center for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) focusses on a theme based on autism every year. “Last year, we celebrated some extraordinary mothers who walked the extra mile for their children on the autistic spectrum. This year, we are throwing light on organisations from all over the world that support those on the spectrum in different ways by helping them live with dignity and earn a livelihood,” says G Vijaya Raghavan, honorary director of CADRRE.

A leaf from CADRRE’s calendar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

So, there is Cafe Arpan in Mumbai that is perhaps the first eatery run by adults with different levels of developmental and intellectual challenges. While an art gallery in Singapore showcases the art work and merchandise designed by those on the spectrum, an innovative programme in Israel trains youngsters with autism to work on certain specialised tasks for the Israeli army and so on. Each leaf of the CADRRE calendar has two sides: one shows activities in CADRRE, while the other side highlights the work of organisations that empower differently-challenged individuals. Some of the other organisations featured in the calendar are Specialisterne Foundation in Denmark, New York-based Spectrum Enterprises and Smile Biscotti in Arizona among others.

Meanwhile, a calendar of the Palakkad chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) highlights a “set of remarkable individuals, across disciplines, from the region whose legacies continue to be relevant to this day. Each leaf will be on one such person born in that month,” says Arun Narayanan, convener of the chapter.

What’s special about the calendar brought out by Trivandrum International School (TRINS) is it’s an “anthology” of snaps clicked by its students. In 12 leaves, this spiral desktop calendar for 2020 captures the essence and spirit of the capital city and its surroundings. Flipping through, the photographs evoke a happy sense of familiarity through some common sights and scenes one cannot miss while gallivanting around the district.

“Every year, the Trivandrum International School brings out a statement calendar under a topical theme to ring in the New Year, but done with the help of professionals. This time, we turned to the students themselves who pooled in their entries around the theme ‘Trivandrum from your Eye’,” says Sapnu George, executive director, TRINS.

A scene from the city that made its way to the calendar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Documenting landmark spots such as mist-wrapped Ponmudi, Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, the Napier Museum, the mermaid sculpture at Shanghumugham beach and slice-of-life scenes such as a chaayakkada, coconut orchards and so on, the calendar zooms in on the quintessential Thiruvananthapuram glimpses.

“The idea for this year’s theme was suggested by our HR executive, Revathy Radhakrishnan. Entries were open to students from grades 8 to 12 who were given a month’s time for submissions,” says Sapnu, adding that the calender is given to students, teachers and well-wishers.

Entries by seven young photographers — Devi Shivani, Kaushik V, Mukunhan B, Janaki Rajeev, R Prajna, Rishi R and Sheetal Suralal — eventually made their way into the final work. Each photograph comes with a short, succinct description of the subject’s cultural relevance to the city. “Many students in our school are interested in photography and we have a photography club as well. The pictures were taken using DSRL and mobile phone camera. There were no restrictions or instructions about the subjects as the idea was to let the young shutterbugs tap their creativity. The only condition was that the photos must be unedited and have the required resolution,” says Sangeetha Biju, coordinator of the project, who teaches computer science.

Class 10 student Janaki, who contributed the snaps on Vizhinjam harbour, Shanghumugham beach and Sree Padanabhawamy temple, says she felt the “thrill” of a competition. “I like photography and use a DSLR that my dad has passed on to me. I felt that anybody from the city can easily identify the three iconic places I clicked,” she says.

Janaki Rajeev, a student of TRINS | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For Rishi, a Class 10 student, his passion for photography grew after doing a “personal project” on the art as part of co-curricular activities last year. “My picture depicting a bubble seller was shot at Vellayani,” says Rishi.

In the case of shutterbug Dilip Nair, a resident of the city, it was his desire for an eco-friendly calendar that could be recycled that motivated him to design table calendars that can double up as postcards. “I used to feel sorry about the leaves that would be turned to waste as soon as the month or year was up. That is how I came up with my calendar that can be used as postcards as well,” he says.

Beautifully composed photographs clicked by him form one half of each leaf while the other has a blank space with the calendar beneath it. “That blank space is to write and mark something important that month. Once that month is over, you can tear away the calendar along the dotted lines and it becomes a postcard,” says Dilip.

Made of recycled paper, all 12 leaves are mounted on a wooden easel made of recycled packing wood.