Celebrity trainers up their game online

With gyms shutting shop, fitness influencers are upping their game, devising new regimens that they are sharing freely on platforms like YouTube. Like Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Her Chair Circuit, which targets the legs, butt and abs, has already crossed 20,000 views, and even found new fitness recruits when she did an exclusive session for HELLO! magazine.

Two celebrity trainers share their experience:

Vinod Channa, VC Fitness, Mumbai

Clients: John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana

“People who didn’t have time to hit the gym are now taking virtual classes, and I charge them half price. The challenge lies not only in keeping the routine interesting, but also making it intensive and rewarding. Most people have developed body pain and stiffness owing to the hours they spend on their beds and sofas. Helping them regain their flexibility and mobility is top priority.”

Urmi Kothari, Kinetic Living Fitness and Wellness Boot’ique, Mumbai

Clients: Kubbra Sait, Sumukhi Suresh, Kaneez Surka

The lockdown coincided with the launch of Kothari’s fitness app, Kinetic Living. “People are eager to learn, but they still miss out on social connections,” she says. While her in-person group sessions had eight people, her online sessions have 13 attendees. “There’s nothing like going back to normal. A lot of people prefer working out in groups as they motivate each other,” she says, adding that a post-lockdown world will need to see a balance between technology and standard physical training sessions.