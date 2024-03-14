GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Celebrating empowerment: Khatija Rahman features in Woman of Power anthem

Embarking on a journey of empowerment, audiences witness Khatija Rahman’s captivating performance alongside composer Sterlin Nithya and lyricist Lavita Lobo in the inspiring anthem, Woman of Power

March 14, 2024 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

Sangita Rajan
Sterlin Nithya, Khatija Rahman, Lavita Lobo at the launch of music video Woman Of Power

Sterlin Nithya, Khatija Rahman, Lavita Lobo at the launch of music video Woman Of Power | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the dust has settled on Women’s Day celebrations, an anthem of empowerment has emerged for the common woman and her struggle for financial freedom. A music video by vocalist Khatija Rahman, composer and music director Sterlin Nithya, and lyricist Lavita Lobo was launched recently in Chennai.

Naturals Salon founder and co-founder Veena K and CK Kumaravel facilitated the anthem, aimed at catalysing the conversation around women’s empowerment. The launch event for the music video, titled ‘Woman of Power’ drew attention to the often-overlooked aspirations and capabilities of women beyond their roles as mothers, wives, and daughters.

Still from the music video

Still from the music video | Photo Credit: YouTube

The music video, now streaming on YouTube, seeks to inspire women to pursue their ambitions independently. Khatija Rahman said, “Singing this anthem was not just about music; it was about amplifying the voices of many women.”

Sterlin Nithya expressed satisfaction in creating music with fellow powerful women.  “I have always felt that these women are very inspiring, and wanted to work with them. This seemed like the perfect opportunity,” she said, highlighting the fact that the lyrics written by Lavita helped her steer the music video in a better direction.

‘Woman of Power’ was conceptualised over the course of four months, with the video depicting the challenges faced by women who are constrained by financial limitations.  Featuring real-life women, it celebrates their resilience and triumphs, and how they pursued their dreams beyond maternal responsibilities.

Lavita Lobo shared insights into the creative process, and said, “we did not want to bring the brand name in the lyrics and wanted it to be independent. We came up with the term ‘women of power’ and stuck to it because it resonated with us.”

