Care for a Babu moshai?

If you grew up in the 90s in India, chances are you are a pro at fixing cassettes with nothing but a pencil, had a cordless phone at home with no caller ID, owned a BSA Ladybird or Champ, and spent your summer holidays in the company of Suppandi, Chacha Chaudhary, and Champak.

The spread at birthday parties would include cream biscuits and pudina sandwiches, and if you were lucky enough to have cool friends with cool moms, palm-sized pizzas would make it to the table too. These pizzas usually had capsicum sabzi and cheese spread on a baked pizza base!

Cut to today, and three 90s kids have come up with India’s first ever exclusive desi pizza brand, Puh se Pizza. Currently operating out of Koramangala, the pizzas borrow inspiration from their growing up days.

Mayank Agarwal is creator and curator. His brother, Varun, and Sanket Nayak are angel investors. Mayank says, “We zeroed in on pizzas as it is convenient to eat. Currently, our format is that of a Quick Service Restaurant. It is budget friendly and focuses mainly on delivery.”

The name and the concept take their cue from “antakshari, gossip and Bollywood dance moves,” says Mayank. “The 90s was a time when we celebrated our Indianness. Made with regional Indian dishes, our pizzas have set out to make mealtime Duh Se Desi again.”

So you can order an Udta Punjab that has got chicken and oodles of butter, or for sea food there is the Goan ya ya maya ya. There is Babu moshai with mustard gravy, pineapple express with sweet and sour pineapple curry from the coastal regions. For those who’d like something different, there are quirky burgers, beverages and desserts as well.

And if this wasn’t fun enough, the boys throw in freebies such a candy cigarettes with every order.

On the challenges faced, Mayank says, “Initially, it involved extensive R&D and point-to-point data breakdown of various criteria, from idea to delivery, to understand our market better.”

“When you don’t have any references on what the final product should be, it is hard to determine what works and what doesn’t,” Varun adds. “Our main focus was for this to be a delivery-only model and our biggest challenge is logistics.”

On future plans, Sanket says, “We plan to open two more outlets by June.” Visit puhsepizza.com or https://

www.facebook.com/puhsepizza