The party game gets political

Remember the fun nights you spent playing Cards Against Humanity? Here’s an Indian take on the game, with a sanskaari — or shall we say un-sanskaari — twist. Coming from the Mumbai-based Stawdio stable, Cards Vs Sanskaar is irreverant, and undeniably fun. Cards such as ‘No date with me is complete without ____ and ___’, ‘Rahul Gandhi: Politics is in ___’, ‘In some parts of UP, ___ is considered a status symbol’, are thrown in to match with hilarious ones like ‘Overgrown thigh hair’, ‘Kissing furiously in public’ and ‘Monetizing oppression’. It is as their tagline states, ‘A game for horrible anti-nationals’.

The cards poke fun at almost everything from shouting matches on television to Patanjali condoms. Each deck comes with 395 cards, including 10 blank ones for people to fill in with their own clever one-liners.

To play the game, players read out a fill-in-the-blank statement from a black card, while others match it with their funniest red card.

Kidding around

“The idea for Cards Vs Sanskaar came about last year when we decided to play a Fool’s Day prank on social media when we launched our Instagram handle @stawdio. We posted about Cards Vs Sanskaar being launched soon and even came up with a website with Akhil Singh, a Bengaluru-based friend of ours,” says Adrita Das, co-founder Smater Than a Waffle (Stawdio) design studio. The website encouraged people to sign up for pre-orders for their own deck of cards and once they did they received a fake visa to Pakistan as the prank reveal.

“The political scenario back then had a very sanskaari focus, and Alok Nath was a social media meme favourite. That’s how we decided on Cards Vs Sanskaar,” she says. But the prank gained a lot of traction, receiving around 2,000 sign ups and people taking them very seriously. “We hadn’t planned to take it beyond a prank. But given the kind of response we received and people writing in to say that they actually thought a game like this would be a good idea, we decided to go ahead and develop a product.”

Adrita and her business partner Karan Worah spent the next few months brainstorming, and began working on content and design for the cards by August 2018. They also roped in Adiraj Singh for the editorial content. “Last year, there was an ongoing debate on what exactly is this “sanskaar” (ethics rooted in a certain perception of tradition) that people speak of. It’s a very complicated topic given our Colonial history and a lot of these notions don’t fit into our urban dynamics today. There’s a lot of humour in everyday current affairs. That has made its way into the cards,” she says, “We’re basically taking a dig at the concept of sanskaar. We’ve named a few brands, but we’ve attached their trademarks so there are no legal hassles. In fact, a lot of lawyers had approached us during the play test and they helped us put together content in a way that there’s no name calling or punching down of brands and entities. It’s a humorous take on things, that’s all.”

“Around December, we realised we didn’t have any funding for the game. We launched a crowdfunding campaign on Wishberry, and were looking to raise around ₹3.5 lakh to bring out the product,” says Adrita, adding, “We met our target in four days and ended up raising a total of ₹5 lakh.”

The team had initially planned to produce 1,000 boxes of cards, but with the successful fundraising campaign they went on to make 1,500 boxes, which are now on sale on their website and Amazon.