 Calendars and journals for 2024

December 28, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

The end of the year is nigh and it is time for resolutions, calendars and journals. Here are some options. Jonathan David always had a deep affection for dogs, which led him to adopt Lily, an indie who recently celebrated her 14th birthday. “Alongside my role as a research scientist at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, where I specialize in developing molecular diagnostic tests for canine diseases, I have cultivated my artistic side as a freelance charcoal pet artist,” says Jonathan

Every year, Jonathan compiles a calendar, wall and desktop, featuring the dogs sketched from the previous year. These fun, expressive pictures come with a quote written by Jonathan’s sister, Abigail. “I support Charlie Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) and allocate 10% of my profits from the sale of these calendars to CARE.”

The desktop calendar for ₹ 399 and wall calendar for ₹ 499 are available on Jonathan’s instagram handle (charcoalart96) or you can call/message 9353707754.

Let’s Live Together Animal NGO in Bengaluru celebrates the spirit of indie dogs with a desktop calendar featuring paintings by Bengaluru-based artist, Gumi Malhotra. There are two sets on offer. One set featuring a calendar, bookmark, and a greeting card for ₹650 (including nationwide shipping) and another which includes one calendar, four bookmarks, four greeting cards, and a notebook with puppy paintings for ₹1500. Orders will be shipped from January 8, 2024. Mail llt.shop2save@gmail.com for details.

Write stuff

If you would like to take a pen and put your random thoughts on paper, Kanika Jain Gupta’s journal, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, might be the ticket. The undated journal, Kanika says, celebrates the journey of life. “It helps you pen your goals, gratitude and to-do lists. I have been making notes and journaling and this practice has helped me gain clarity,” says the Bengaluru-based graphic designer and JJ School of Art topper. The journal is part of series that includes a Love Letters to Krishna and a Japa Diary. Zindagi Gulzar Hai comes with inspirational quotes (from Rumi and Albert Einstein to Saint Augustine), a space for a to-do list, wins of the day and things you are grateful for on the day.

The journal costs ₹ 990 and is available on theiktaaralife.com

