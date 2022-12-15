By Hand From The Heart returns to Chennai

December 15, 2022 12:52 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

This time around, shoppers who drop by at By Heart From The Heart (BHFH), a makers market, are in for a visual treat. “In this edition, we are going beyond artisanal products and introducing newer genres such as photography and publishing,” says Deepa Sekhar, co-founder, BHFH.. Photographer Amar Ramesh will present his line of photography and his story of India through his range of merchandise. Aishwarya Rao, author of the coffee table book, Pleated, , who lives in Australia and has documented women from different parts of India who drape their saris in different styles, will be presenting her book. . Independent author Manikandan Ramalingam, who wrote Art of Stock Market will be available for interaction at the venue. “In every edition we present local brands and talent,” says Deepa.

The two-day event will have 44 stalls that can be classified into art and photography, apothecary,, craft, artisanal condiments, clothing, bags, jewellery and accessories, garden and home decor. The Lazy Grasshopper Farm, from Ozhavetti Village, near Madurantakam will arrive with farm made pickles, jams, and various other condiments, organic rice and interesting farm memorabilia for kids. Visitors can also register for farm visits which they conduct periodically. The Kumbhkari Project, a city-based ceramic art studio, is showcasing its creations for the first time. Carnatic musician Akshay Vaidhyanathan who is into artisanal coffee roasting will share the story of his venture, Kapikottai.

For those looking for clothing, there are eight different designers from Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata who will showcase their latest designs. Sahaa, crafters from Bengaluru will bring their blouses, dresses and kurtis; Quirkybae from Kolkata will present bamboo fabrics and Indo-Western wear; Amar Kosa of Bengaluru will showcase his line of men’s wear and Chennai-based Soleilclo will present its hand-crafted children’s clothing and accessories. “Keeping in mind the time of the year, we have post cards, board games and calendars so check out Art Trails, Lil Hearts, The Plain Papers and Odd Trunk,” says Deepa. Six different jewellery and accessories brands from Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru will also set up stalls at BHFH.

By Hand From the Heart is on December 16 and 17, 10am to 8pm, at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. Entry is free.

