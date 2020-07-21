Ooty’s famous boarding schools now turn quarantine centres

Once a summer palace of the Maharaja of Baroda, the 15-acre junior school campus of the Good Shepherd International Residential School in Udhagamandalam (popularly known as Ooty), will now function as COVID-19 care centre.

Called the Fernhill campus, the over 100-year-old building overlooks Ooty Lake, making for a restful and scenic quarantine centre. “We had 180 students staying at the Fernhill campus, and a 100-plus bed facility,” says Brigadier Suresh Kumar (retired), senior vice-principal (administration) of the school. He adds, “From this academic year, we have shifted the junior school to our new campus in Palada. As it is shut now, we have handed it over to the district administration for use as a quarantine centre. Our students had vacated the campus and gone home once lockdown was announced. Now, they attend online classes.”

Although the Nilgiris was considered Covid-free till June 15, it has been witnessing a spike in numbers. Over the last 36 days, a total of 472 people have tested positive in the district.

Fernhill Campus | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To deal with the pandemic, the district administration has roped in as many as eight schools, including the Laidlaw Memorial School at Ketti, Kendriya Vidyalaya at Wellington and Saint Jude’s Public School in Kotagiri, to convert the campuses as a centre for asymptomatic patients. Udhagamandalam is home to some of the country’s best boarding schools, most built during British rule. The facilities and standards of education are considered amongst the best in India and they continue to draw students from the neighbouring countries too.

“Because of building restrictions, there aren’t enough spaces like big halls to accommodate patients. We approached the boarding schools and took over some sections for quarantine facility,” says Ranjeet Singh, Sub Collector, Coonoor.

Six dormitories, and facilities including a medical inspection room, at the Good Shepherd school campus were handed over to the local administration since first week of May. “We had 180 beds, which along with social distancing came to 100. One batch of 45 patients who were quarantined have recovered. Now, we have another batch of 61. There are no positive cases at the facility. It’s our social responsibility to lend support,” adds Brigadier Kumar, “It’s a national crisis. All schools that have residential facilities must come forward. As of now it is under control. What if the numbers go up? Schools are best suited spaces for such care centres. We plan to provide support as long as they require.”

At Lawrence School in Lovedale, 72 people have been accommodated. Established in 1858, the school functions out of a sprawling 750-acre green campus.“It is our commitment to help the community,” says K Prabhakar, headmaster of Lawrence School. “As per the Disaster Management Act, we have allocated a few areas of our campus. We have rearranged a few things to make this possible.”

Mind matters

A typical day at the quarantine facilities begins with a session on yoga and meditation. “Though they are just carriers, there is fear. With most hospitals filled up, an isolated space does a lot of good to their psyche. Even the Government allows home quarantine for mild symptomatic or asymptomatic people. But, battling the stigma from neighbours takes a toll,” explains Singh.

Besides medical officers, a food safety officer has been appointed. Nurses, doctors, security guards, and support staff of the school are stationed there. The patients are advised to stay inside the dormitories. “We have tied up with restaurants to deliver food packets. Later, if the need arises we plan to cook on the premises.”

While the facility is used to treat primary or secondary contacts, people who are over 60 years old and have co-morbid conditions are referred to the ESI hospital in Coimbatore, the nodal hospital of the district. Says Singh, “We are not taking any chances. Even if there is a single positive case, we trace the primary and secondary contacts. Over 800 samples are lifted every day. We hope the numbers decline in the coming days. Self awareness, social distancing, and better hygiene are the only way forward.”

He adds, “As most schools are away from the town, there is no disturbance for the public. The charming location of the schools amidst the lush, green hills of the Nilgiris is naturally calming.”