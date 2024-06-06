Bhoomi Habba is all about nature and its conservation

This year’s summer was a wake up call of sorts. The sweltering summer and water scarcity shook up even the laid back Bangalorean from his slumber. Environmental issues are no longer something that we need to avoid in the future, but something that needs to be acted upon right now.

With June 5 being celebrated as World Environment Day, Visthar is organising a one-day event that focuses on everything to do with a sustainable lifestyle. Called Bhoomi Habba - The Earth Festival, this is the 16th edition of the habba, and is aimed at increasing public awareness to the environmental crisis and showcasing inclusive and sustainable alternatives according to Mercy Kappen, Executive Director, Visthar — a secular civil society organisation committed to social justice and peace.

“Visthar has been organising this habba for 16 consecutive years,” says Mercy, who has been with Visthar since she founded it with David Selvaraj, Executive Trustee, over three decades ago.

Bhoomi Habba, Mercy says, speaking from her home in Hennur, was initially called the Festival of Just Peace. “It was a programme for young people from conflict-ridden zones in South-East Asia. That programme shifted base to another country and we wanted to continue something on similar lines with a focus on environmental issues and a sustainable lifestyle. That is when we changed the name to Bhoomi Habba and always organise an event in June to coincide with World Environment day.”

It is not enough to talk about justice for humans, says Mercy. “We need to speak about issues such as eco-justice as well. The deep connection between humans and environment need to be addressed. We wanted to highlight the various modern development models that may be destructive and promote alternatives.”

Bhoomi Habba this year, Mercy says, will include environmental campaigns, exhibitions, art workshops, theatre and dance performances, storytelling and folk music. “Everything sold will be eco-friendly, organic farm produce and millets from across the country.”

The festival has always been a one-day event, says Mercy. “At times I do feel a day is not enough for a visitor to experience every aspect of the festival. We are unable to increase the number of days as it is not a funded programme. The contributions comes from our team. Stall holders pay for their stalls and we have a nominal entry fee that helps us break even.”

This year the habba will have a special programme on the water crisis in Bengaluru. “Statistics show we face a daily deficit of approximately 500 million litres impacting both homes and businesses. The festival will facilitate conversations on innovative approaches to water conservation and management. Through workshops, panel discussions, and interactive exhibits, participants can engage with experts and community leaders to explore strategies such as rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and the adoption of water-efficient technologies.”

Mercy describes the habba as a space for positive change, bringing people from all walks of life together to exchange ideas and discover ways to contribute to a sustainable future. “Whether it is learning a new skill in an upcycling workshop or discovering organic produce, Bhoomi Habba is sure to cater to these needs.”

The lineup of events this year include folk dance by Timbaktu Theatre Troupe, Kalari by Bandhavi, performance by Indian Folk band (Balu Djembe), eco film screening (where award-winning short films and documentaries on environmental issues will be screened), theatre workshop, community painting, traditional games, warli drawing, papermaking, art workshop for senior citizens and soil exhibition.

Visthar is known for its green space and architecture, hence another addition to this year’s habba is the ‘Spacewalk’ by David, who will also share the vision and stories behind the architectural spaces and sustainability initiatives on their campus.

There will also be a range of food stalls serving dishes from Sri Lanka, Malaysian, North Karnataka Khanavali meals and traditional cuisine from the southern states of India.

The venue for Bhoomi Habba will be Visthar Campus, Doddagubbi on June 8, 10am to 7pm. Entry fee is ₹50. Visit visthar.org for details.