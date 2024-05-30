In January this year, an Instagram reel of a rare 50-year-old picture of Laxmana’s wife, Urmila, went viral with over 3.2 million views. The photograph had been handed over to the team at Sampige Foundation that restores and/or discards old images of deities in a respectful manner. Devotional management researcher, Sandeep Kempegowda was restoring the image.

“The hand-drawn artwork of Urmila’s appearance in the Rama Pattabhisheka (Rama’s coronation) is rare It’s a gem because such depictions of Urmila are few in photos and artworks depicting the Rama Pattabhisheka scene,” says co-founder Vignesh M. Following the reel, the organisation’s MurthyShodhane initiative took off. “Our aim is to respectfully dispose of these images through the flames of a shanti homa, while repurposing their frames with artwork by students of school and colleges,” he says of the initiative launched in partnership with zero-waste juice bar Eat Raja and community initiative Malleswaram Social.

Having conducted close to three phases of the drive, Vignesh, 26, explains how the team goes about executing the project. “We either restore abandoned divine images and display them in public spaces, or people leave such artefacts and photos that they possess for sustainable repurposing,” he says. In the case of the latter, the team then separates the photos from their frames and conducts a shanti homa. But why not restore all these images?

Kiran Yadav, co-founder, says while a few are repaired, for many others, restoration is not a viable option. “Due to cultural beliefs and superstitions surrounding these artefacts, individuals often shy away from owning or using restored items, fearing potential mishaps or negative consequences. Therefore, we carefully disassemble or separate these artefacts, and the homa ensures they are not subjected to disrespect or misuse, preserving their sacred essence while acknowledging their journey,” explains Kiran, who works at an EV start-up by day.

As for the frames, they are repurposed to showcase artwork by students from city-based colleges, and are then displayed in exhibitions held at previously littered spots, now transformed into art spaces. One such space is an area in Malleswaram which was previously littered and used as a public urinal.

“We are working on transforming it into an art gallery. We’re dedicated to expanding this initiative, cleaning up more ‘black spots’ and transforming them into art spaces. While the artworks themselves are not for sale, the impact they have on our surroundings is priceless,” says Vignesh, who also works as a HR professional at an MNC, adding that the team currently works in and around Malleswaram.

“Our members and volunteers get together every alternate weekend to work on the MurthyShodhane initiative, but we receive photos and artefacts from across the city and at times other cities too.”

Till date, the team has received over 500 items, including photos, souvenirs, and artefacts, with nearly 1,000 photos recovered from Bengaluru and nearby areas. As for the rare image of Urmila, once restored, “we might probably donate it to a museum or an art space that is capable of handling and displaying such rare artworks,” concludes Vignesh.

To volunteer or donate images, artefacts, call 7760690264

